The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2026 offseason with absolute clarity about their franchise cornerstone, Joe Burrow. Despite a difficult 2025 campaign marred by a turf toe injury, teammates like Chase Brown and Ja’Marr Chase have firmly dismissed trade rumors as media exaggeration. NFL insider Dianna Russini further confirmed that the Bengals have no intention of moving Burrow to the Minnesota Vikings or any other suitor.

While Burrow’s season was cut short, his efficiency remains undeniable, earning him a third Pro Bowl selection after throwing 17 touchdowns in only eight games. The organization is now focused on maximizing its championship window by surrounding him with a more balanced, durable roster.

A critical part of that roster construction involves finding reliable insurance behind their star signal-caller. Jeremy Rauch of FOX19 reported that head coach Zac Taylor said it is fair to say the team will be looking to add a QB in some capacity through the draft or free agency.

This update highlights the front office's commitment to keeping the offense functional even if Burrow faces future health setbacks, a lesson reinforced by last season's 6-11 finish. Taylor’s plan suggests the Bengals are exploring all avenues to secure a backup who can stabilize the unit during high-stakes moments.

This push for depth coincides with public calls for defensive reinforcements. Star receiver Ja’Marr Chase recently voiced his expectation that the organization add veteran talent, specifically to support a defense that struggled significantly in 2025.

With a pivotal decision looming regarding veteran pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson and the need to revamp the defensive unit, the Bengals are prepared for an aggressive offseason.

By addressing both the backup quarterback position and the defensive regression, Cincinnati aims to return to Super Bowl contention and ensure that the prime years of Burrow and Chase are not spent on the sidelines.