Trey Hendrickson is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the Cincinnati Bengals declined to use the franchise tag on the veteran pass rusher, according to a report Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Bengals will not tag Hendrickson, clearing the way for the 31-year-old to enter free agency next week.

In a separate post, Russini added:

“This was never seriously considered by the team.

I’m expecting Hendrickson to have a strong market based on talking to several teams interested.”

Trey Hendrickson heads to free agency after Bengals decision

Hendrickson, a former First-Team All-Pro in 2024 and four-time Pro Bowl selection, appeared in seven games during the 2025 season before landing on injured reserve following surgery for a severe hip and pelvis injury. He totaled 16 tackles — 11 solo and five assisted — along with four sacks, one forced fumble, one pass defended and 2.5 stuffs. His 16 tackles marked his lowest total since his rookie season in 2017.

The Bengals finished 6-11 in 2025 and missed the postseason. Hendrickson has been a key part of Cincinnati’s defense since signing with the team in 2021, consistently ranking among the league’s top edge rushers in sacks and pressures when healthy.

NFL free agency officially opens Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. ET. With the franchise tag deadline passing, Hendrickson is expected to draw significant interest on the open market.