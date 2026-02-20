With the Cincinnati Bengals now in the midst of the 2026 offseason, there is no denying how crucial a time it is to make significant moves to build a dangerous team for the upcoming season. As fans are watching what the Bengals do during the offseason closely, the team has set the tone early by making a few moves.

The team announced on their X, formerly Twitter, account that not only have they extended corner back Jalen Davis on a one-year contract extension, but also re-signed running back Kendall Milton, also on a one-year contract.

“We have signed CB Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension. We have also re-signed free agent HB Kendall Milton to a one-year contract,” the account wrote on Friday afternoon.

Davis will be entering his sixth season in the NFL with Cincinnati in 2026, starting three times with the team during that stretch, while Milton has been on the majority of the franchise's practice squad for the past two seasons.

The Bengals are looking to address defense, appease Joe Burrow

One would think this is just the start of what will be a prolific offseason, especially as the Bengals address the lowly defense from last season, which Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network expects. There's no denying that Cincinnati believes a team led by quarterback Joe Burrow could win a lot of games, but there is work to be done.

“Now, [Joe] Burrow was clear talking during the Pro Bowl,” Rapoport said on Feb. 8. “He likes Cincinnati, saying basically during the press conference. He kind of just had a bad day. Those are allowed, sometimes even at press conferences. But I expect the Bengals to enhance and support everything Joe Burrow does to spend probably more on the defense than anything else.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @JudyBattista, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo: Changes to replay assist are coming; #Dolphins likely to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, plus latest on Tyreek Hill; #Bengals plan to spend to support Burrow; No trade talks yet for #Eagles WR AJ Brown. pic.twitter.com/Nx39oIQWQx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

“I do expect the Bengals to take his words and kind of use it to spur them on a little bit to really spend this offseason,” Rapoport continued.

Cincinnati is looking to improve after finishing with a 6-11 record, putting them third in the AFC North.