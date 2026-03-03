Trey Hendrickson confirmed his departure from the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday with a heartfelt message on social media, hours after reports indicated the team will not use the franchise tag on the veteran pass rusher.

Hendrickson shared a letter on Instagram thanking the organization, teammates, coaches, staff and fans following five seasons in Cincinnati. The post effectively signaled the end of his tenure with the franchise as he prepares to enter free agency when the new league year begins.

“To the Organization:

Thank you for the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level,” Hendrickson wrote, adding that he was “& always will be proud to have worn the Cincinnati Bengals logo & honor the history behind it.”

The 31-year-old defensive end signed with Cincinnati in 2021 and quickly became one of the anchors of the team’s defense. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2024 and was selected to four Pro Bowls during his career. Hendrickson played a key role in the Bengals’ recent playoff appearances and consistently ranked among the league leaders in sacks and quarterback pressures when healthy.

In his message, Hendrickson thanked his teammates “for helping me become the player I always dreamed of becoming,” calling the experience “incredibly humbling.” He also expressed appreciation for the coaching staff and team personnel, citing the mentorship and support he received on and off the field.

Hendrickson closed his letter by addressing the fanbase.

“To the Cincinnati Fans:

Thank you for supporting me in the relentless pursuit of winning,” he wrote, adding, “Cincinnati is Home. Now & Forever.”

Hendrickson appeared in seven games during the 2025 season before being placed on injured reserve following surgery for a severe hip and pelvis injury. The Bengals finished 6-11 and missed the postseason.

With the franchise tag not applied, Hendrickson is expected to draw significant interest on the open market in free agency.