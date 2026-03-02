The Cincinnati Bengals had another disappointing campaign in 2025. As a result, Cincinnati's biggest priority this offseason should be setting Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase up for success in 2026. Burrow should be pleased to hear about Cincinnati's latest roster move.

The Bengals and guard Dalton Risner have agreed to a contract extension per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. It is a one-year contract worth $5 million per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Risner was a late addition by the Bengals before the 2025 season. He played well, starting in 11 games and fitting right in with the organization. Now Risner will stay in Cincinnati for at least the 2026 season.

Risner's wife Whitney played the part of NFL insider by breaking the news on social media.

“I'm not really supposed to do this, but I've got some inside information and I feel like you guys can keep a secret,” Risner posted on Monday morning. “Per sources, Dalton Risner is signing back to the Cincinnati Bengals. And sources are me baby!”

The Bengals will finally have some consistency on their offensive line now that Risner is back for the 2026 season.

Article Continues Below

The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. noted that the Bengals have returned all of their starting offensive linemen from the 2025 season. This has never happened before during Joe Burrow's time with the Bengals. It is also a first during the Zac Taylor era in Cincinnati.

Those starters include Orlando Brown Jr., Dylan Fairchild, Ted Karras, Risner, and Amarius Mims.

Of course, Cincinnati's season effectively went down the tubes when Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 3. It was another reminder that keeping Burrow healthy is essential if Cincinnati wants to get back to the playoffs in 2026.

There's always the possibility that Cincinnati decides to make more additions to their offensive line this offseason. However, the team's first priority should be upgrading its dreadful defense.

Either way, it will be exciting to see what other moves the Bengals make over the next two months.