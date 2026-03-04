The 2025 season was a complete disaster for the Cincinnati Bengals. It all started when QB Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury, sidelining him for months. Cincinnati proved once again that the team cannot perform without their franchise quarterback. One national analyst did not hold back when talking about the Bengals ahead of NFL free agency.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on one of his classic rants on Wednesday, criticizing the entire Bengals organization.

“They are an inept franchise as far as I'm concerned,” Smith said via First Take. “…They are putrid, they are pathetic and that's the problem, I'm talking defensively.”

Smith spent a good portion of his rant pointing out just how terrible Cincinnati's defense has been over the past few seasons.

Look no further than the 2025 season, where the Bengals ranked towards the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category. Here are some lowlights to prove that point:

28.9 points allowed per game (30th)

380.9 yards allowed per game (31st)

147.1 rushing yards allowed per game (32nd)

Smith also criticized Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. His biggest concern is Cincinnati's penchant for starting the regular season slow during the Taylor era. Over the first six years of Taylor's tenure, the Bengals went 1-11 in the first two games of each season combined. Cincinnati did start the 2025 season 2-0, but they still only managed to win six games total.

That is surprising because every NFL coaching staff has months to prepare for their Week 1 opponent during the summer.

Smith did have some kind words to say about Burrow and Cincinnati's host of elite playmakers like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, those three players are clearly not enough by themselves to change the situation in Cincinnati.

“Bottom line is this: don't be surprised. It's the Bengals,” Smith concluded. “They are experts at getting in their own way.

The 2026 season should be huge for the future of the entire Bengals organization. If Cincinnati struggles once again this fall, it could lead to some massive changes.

Perhaps the Bengals will feel the pressure to make some big moves over the next two months.