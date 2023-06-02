The public's perception on the Philadelphia Eagles has drastically changed in just one year. Actually, so too has the organization's perception of itself. The team was not completely sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback and had their sights firmly set on Russell Wilson.

Before the Super Bowl champion decided to ride into Mile High with the Denver Broncos, general manager Howie Roseman had a deal in place with the Seattle Seahawks, as was relayed by Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, via Yahoo Sports' Doug Farrar. Wilson's pesky no trade clause blocked the blockbuster, though, and possibly spared Philly a whole lot of regret.

Fans can only assume that the Eagles would have been forced to ship off a similar haul of draft picks that the Broncos dealt to Seattle (two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder and multiple players). Their currently deep roster would probably look vastly different. A Super Bowl trip would also be inconceivable if Wilson put forth the same production that he did in his first season in Denver last year. Now, Philadelphia is positioned to get right back there next season.

So, the Eagles join the Seahawks as the early big winners in the Russell Wilson trade saga. Hurts silenced all doubters and inked a massive contract extension in April. He has earned the complete faith of the organization and their rabid fan base. There is no need for Roseman to ponder what an alternate Wilson reality would look like.

For the 34-year-old, through, there is still time to reward the Broncos for their big gamble. He will work with new head coach Sean Payton to reclaim the very magic that had the Eagles scrambling to scoop him up in the first place.

Perhaps then, everyone could come away happy from this whole situation. A rarity in sports and life.