The Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year $255 million contract extension, and the contract structure that has been revealed shows the team is all-in on the quarterback after a breakout season in 2022.

Jalen Hurts was given $110 million fully guaranteed, and a $23.294 million signing bonus, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB. The Eagles are paying Hurts $157.304 million over the next four seasons, but his cap numbers are $5.7 million, $13.7 million, $22.4 million and $33 million for those four years. That leaves $83 million in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

The early years of the deal gives the Eagles financial flexibility to be aggressive in adding other pieces to help the team contend in the next few years. It makes sense coming off of a Super Bowl run that Howie Roseman has left himself room to supplement the roster around Hurts. Howie Roseman has been praised in the past for his management of the salary cap, and Eagles fans will likely be praising him again with this deal.

Although the cap hits get bigger as the deal goes along, the Eagles could move money around with restructures, or extend Hurts again when the time comes. For now, the Eagles and fans should be happy that they seemingly locked up their franchise quarterback for the near future.

Coming off of a breakout season and a trip to the Super Bowl, Hurts has cashed in. He hopes to replicate his play from last year, and the Eagles hope to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history with him under center.