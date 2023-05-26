Mike Johrendt is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through, suffering through the disappointment that those teams produce on a yearly basis. With an unhealthy obsession with having too many fantasy football leagues, his writing experience lies in the worlds of baseball, basketball, and football. Always looking to tailgate a sporting event, he fully supports #BucksIn6.

Another NFL Draft cycle saw the Philadelphia Eagles add even more Georgia Bulldogs to their defense, and there is plenty of offensive talent surrounding Jalen Hurts that makes this one of the strongest teams from top to bottom. Look at how the Eagles’ depth chart looks after the 2023 NFL Draft as they prepare to make another Super Bowl run.

Quarterback

Starter – Jalen Hurts

Nothing crazy here, this job is for Jalen Hurts and only Jalen Hurts, especially after the big-money extension he signed this past off-season. With a proven set of offensive weapons around him, look for Hurts to become even more unstoppable this season.

Backing up Hurts is Marcus Mariota, the well-traveled Oregon Duck who should have a pretty cushy gig this year. Philadelphia also has Notre Dame QB Ian Book and 2023 6th rounder Tanner McKee in the running for QB3, which likely will go to McKee.

Running Back

Starter – D’Andre Swift/Rashaad Penny

With Miles Sanders leaving in free agency for the Carolina Panthers, it was imperative that the Eagles brought in some depth here – and they may have found one of the best buy-low options across the entire league in D’Andre Swift.

The Detroit Lions pulled a shocker in the NFL Draft, selecting Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round, as well as signed David Montgomery as a free agent, which all made Swift available for cheap. Through the trade, Swift joined an RB room up for grabs, as they also added former Seahawk Rashaad Penny to the mix alongside incumbent Kenneth Gainwell.

Wide Receiver

Starters – A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins

The one-two punch of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith makes this passing attack nearly impossible to stop, as 2022 represented a big year for Smith. As long as both of these guys are healthy, opposing defenses will not be able to cover both, leaving Hurts an easy target to go to early and often.

Quez Watkins is their tried and true WR3 option, with Olamides Zacchaeus and Tyrie Cleveland waiting in the wings. One of the best WR groups is solid across the board, something that adds to their depth-focused approach when building the offense.

Tight End

Starter – Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert has now produced two consecutive 700-yard seasons with at least 3 TDs, the best streak of his career so far. While he will be overshadowed by Brown and Smith, Goedert is the perfect tight-end option for Hurts to find over the middle, something a QB will always need.

Dan Arnold is the backup behind Goedert, a well-traveled veteran who likely will be looked to for blocking responsibilities, an area that Goedert is a bit weak in.

Offensive Line

LT – Jordan Mailata

LG – Landon Dickerson

C – Jason Kelce

RG – Cam Jurgens

RT – Lane Johnson

Top to bottom, a really strong offensive line to help keep Hurts upright and pave running lanes for the trio of running backs. Getting Jason Kelce to come back for another year is huge for this unit, and the development of both Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens at both guard spots will be huge for just how well this offense plays this year.

Both Kelce and Lane Johnson are proven veterans that are still at the top of their respective games but will act as a great resource for the young guys. Jordan Mailata has the most important responsibility in this entire unit, and he looks more than ready to fill that role for a whole season.

Defensive Line

LE – Brandon Graham

DT – Jordan Davis/Jalen Carter

DT – Fletcher Cox

RE – Josh Sweat

The onslaught of Georgia defenders starts with the defensive line, as Jordan Davis was joined by rookie Jalen Carter at defensive tackle. With the idea that both of these guys will help fill the gap for when Fletcher Cox hangs up his cleats, the depth here is remarkable.

The two ‘forgotten’ guys, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat, both anchor the edge rusher roles for the Eagles, and they are both studs on their own. Graham is the trusted veteran who does not look to have lost a step yet, and Sweat produced an 11-sack season last year, the best of his career.

Linebacker

OLB – Nicholas Morrow

MLB – Nakobe Dean

OLB – Haason Reddick

Another grouping of Bulldogs lives in the Philadelphia linebackers’ room, as Nolan Smith joins Nakobe Dean here. Morrow racked up 116 tackles with the Bears last year and will likely lead this group after joining in free agency, Dean looks to put together a full season to help shut out the doubters that surfaced from last year’s NFL Draft, and Reddick will look to use his 16-sack season last year as motivation to get even better.

Cornerbacks

CB – James Bradberry

CB – Darius Slay

Slot – Avonte Maddox/Greedy Williams

A strong secondary starts at cornerback for the Eagles, as both James Bradberry and Darius Slay are still in the fold. Bradberry was a New York Giants castaway that has turned out to be a great cheap investment, and Slay still continues to lead this position group after coming over from Detroit.

The slot role will be fought over by Avonte Maddox and Greedy Williams, with the former likely having the advantage. Don’t be surprised if rookie Kelee Ringo earns himself some playing time as the season goes on, as he was much better than his fourth-round draft position.

Safeties

SS – Terrell Edmunds

FS – Sydney Brown

If you’re looking for any sort of hole to poke in the Eagles’ balloon, look towards their safety room. Terrell Edmunds comes over from Pittsburgh after racking up over 400 tackles and 5 interceptions, and he will be the veteran presence here.

Illinois rookie Sydney Brown is a sneaky pick to become the best safety prospect in his class, a class not dominated by any one player. With Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace as backups, this unit looks to be the weakest of the bunch on defense for Philly.

Special Teams

P – Arryn Siposs

K – Jake Elliott

PR – Britain Covey

KR – Boston Scott

LS – Rick Lovato

Having only punted 45 times last season, Arryn Siposs didn’t produce the best hang time or yardage numbers, but he’s back in the fold this year. Jake Elliott didn’t have a big year either, only needing to attempt 23 field goals (and make 20), hitting on 87 percent of his field goals.