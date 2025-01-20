Jayden Daniels is enjoying quite a rookie season, and he’s even drawing praise from an opposing quarterback. Perhaps that’s one reason Kliff Kingsbury is not rushing to take a head coaching job amid the Washington Commanders’ success, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I think by the time the Commanders are ready (for him to be interviewed), most of the jobs may be filled,” Schefter said. “That’s No. 1. And I think No. 2, Kliff Kingsbury is very happy in Washington. He’s got an incredible quarterback, a transcendent quarterback.

“Between making money in Arizona, having the head coaching experience that he did, he’s not rushing to become a head coach again. Would he like to be one day? I’m sure. But it’s not something he has to rush to go do.”

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury on other teams’ radar

Schefter said he thinks the 45-year-old Kingsbury will get another shot as an NFL head coach.

“If the right opportunity comes along at the right time, I’m sure he would be open and amenable to that,” Schefter said. “But he’s not going to force that and right now he’s more focused on the NFC Championship game.”

In four seasons with the Cardinals, Kingsbury posted a record of 28-37-1. He led the team to the 2021 playoffs.

For now, Kingsbury gets to talk about rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. And that’s something that has gotten better weekly as the season has gone alone, according to commanders.com.

“I mean, every week I think something new comes up that's specific to the game,” Kingsbury said. “But the poise, the work ethic throughout the week, the mentality doesn't waver. I mean, he showed up same time this week, every morning early. And put in the same work he did the week before in the previous 16 weeks. So, I think there's specific instances that continue to help him grow and evolve as a player. But he's very consistent in his approach and has been since he got here.”

Also, Kingsbury said he’s learned from head coach Dan Quinn.

“Dan's done a tremendous job of just, we talk about, on offense, being situational masters and repping those things,” Kingsbury said. “And those type of four-minute drills or two-minute drills or centering right, centering left. So, we get them a bunch, multiple times each week. And when they show up, the guys are, they've been through it. There's a calm because they've been through it and they've just executed it at a high level when that number's been called.”