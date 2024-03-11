This year's running back class figures to be a pretty exciting bunch. Last season, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard were unable to test the free agent market due to the franchise tag. This season, though, all three players are due for new contracts. Add to that Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler, and you have some of the best NFL running backs potentially switching teams.
The biggest name out of the bunch is arguably Saquon Barkley. After a few years of struggling with injuries, Barkley returned to form in the last two seasons. He's now due to earn a massive payday after the Giants refused to place the tag on him again. While he's unlikely to return to New York, a few teams are already interested in Saquon, per Tom Pelissero.These teams include the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's certainly fascinating to see what the market for Saquon Barkley is and his contract. The biggest talking point in the last offseason was the devaluation of the running back position. With teams shifting their approach to running, star running backs aren't as valued as they once was in the NFL. Still, an elite running back can turn a good team into a great team (just ask the San Francisco 49ers).
Barkley has found a second wind in his career after struggling with injuries for the last few years. The ex-Giants star rushed for 1,000 yards or more in back-to-back seasons, cementing his spot atop the NFL food chain. With New York committed to Daniel Jones, they will likely not be able to afford Barkley's immense price tag.
Barkley has quite the assortment of NFL teams lining up for him. The Titans, expecting Derrick Henry to leave in free agency, are seemingly gunning at Barkley. As for the Ravens, with many of their running backs leaving in free agency, adding a top name such as Saquon isn't a bad idea. The Eagles are all-too-familiar with Saquon's running, and him running behind Philly's stout offensive line is a terrifying prospect.
Which team will be able to acquire Barkley's services in the offseason?