As free agency approaches in the NFL, there remains a lot of questions regarding the robust running back market, specifically in regards to Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, who have not been franchise tagged by the Tennessee Titans or the New York Giants. Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed what the buzz is surrounding the two star backs from what she heard at the NFL Combine last week.
“So I had a lot of people in Indy sharing with me because the running back market was discussed a lot with different people, a big topic there, that we should expect to see a lot of one-year deals on these running backs,” Russini said on The Athletic Football show. “You know Derrick Henry's a great example. Okay so you think Derrick Henry, he needs a very special type of offense and certain type of pieces around him to have success. So we all know the Derrick Henry with the Titans tearing it up over the last few seasons but I know that in terms of the rest of teams outside of Tennessee specifically they don't see him as the Derrick Henry that once was.”
The Titans were constructed around Henry for his tenure, and it had them competitive for a good amount of time. But they are moving on, and other teams might not want to move a ton around to completely build around him, so he might not have that much of a market. Only time will tell.
As for Saquon Barkley, he wants to remain with the Giants, but the organization might not value the position enough to give him a deal that entices him to stay.
“The Giants claim they still have interest in Saquon, right, Saquon wants to be in New York, Saquon loves the New York Giants, he is the New York Giants, I live in Giants land. That makes sense ifthey were able to come up with a deal. I just don't believe the type of money that Saquon wants and maybe could even get in free agency is going to, he might be able to get a better payday if he were to leave New York, I don't know if New York is willing to come all the way up for him, because we've seen in the past Joe Schoen does not value the running back position. He would never had been in this position with Saquon if he did.”
Come next week, we could very well see both Henry and Barkley with new teams. It is unknown what type of deals those two stars will get.