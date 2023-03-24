The Denver Broncos have one of the most talented receiving corps in the NFL with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and KJ Hamler all having shined for the Broncos at one time or another during their short careers.

However, whether it’s just plain old bad luck or their receiving corps simply isn’t durable enough, each of these players has been hit by the injury bug in their time with Denver.

Though this is primarily a problem of Hamler, it’s worth noting that Jeudy has never played all 16 games in a season. Add to that the fact that Jeudy has failed to live up to expectations thus far in his career, and one can understand how a franchise that needs their star quarterback to get back on track is willing to move on from the wideout.

In fact, the Broncos “have had numerous discussions about Jeudy and Sutton,” according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

However, the asking price for their wideouts is high.

The Broncos have told opposing teams that they require at least one first-round pick for Jeudy, according to Howe. This is in part because “they haven’t felt any need to give away” Jeudy, who was the 15th pick of the 2020 draft and turns 24-years-old in April with the possibility that new head coach Sean Payton can bring the best out of the former Alabama star.

Nonetheless, according to Howe, “the Broncos continue to think more highly of Jeudy than other teams, at least in terms of price point.”

The problem with trading Sutton, Howe adds, is that opposing teams don’t view him as a true no. 1 receiver. Consequently, his asking price is also deemed to be too high.