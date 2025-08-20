The New York Mets secured a statement win Tuesday night at Citi Field, routing the Washington Nationals 8-1 behind a career-best performance from left-hander David Peterson. The dominant outing didn’t just power the team to its third straight win — it also brought real optimism from manager Carlos Mendoza. His postgame reaction to the 8-inning start from Peterson echoed what many fans were thinking.

Peterson delivered 8.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out 10 batters and needing just 98 pitches to do it. It marked the longest outing of his career and his first double-digit strikeout game. After a stretch where New York starters averaged fewer than six innings per outing, this performance by Peterson provided much-needed relief for the Mets bullpen and may represent a template for success in the final stretch of the 2025 season.

SNYtv took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and posted a video showing Mendoza’s authentic response to the 29-year-old’s outstanding effort against the Nationals following Tuesday night's win.

“It was nice, I'm not gonna lie”

"It was nice, I'm not gonna lie" Carlos Mendoza discusses David Peterson going 8 innings tonight vs. the Nationals — SNY (@SNYtv) August 20, 2025

The lefty wasn’t just efficient — he was locked in. It was Peterson's ninth start this season going at least six innings, and his second dominant showing against Washington. Earlier this year, he tossed a complete-game shutout at Citi Field. Tuesday’s performance lowered his ERA to 3.18 and pushed his record to 8-5, positioning him as the most reliable arm in a banged-up rotation.

The network also posted a second video to the platform featuring Peterson speaking postgame. The fifth-year pitcher was asked about the importance of going deep into games and offered insight into his mindset.

“That's the mentality of the staff. I go out there and try to give the team a chance to win”

David Peterson was asked about being the member of the rotation relied on to go deep into games: "That's the mentality of the staff. I go out there and try to give the team a chance to win" — SNY (@SNYtv) August 20, 2025

The quote from Mendoza wasn’t just praise — it underscored the broader importance of the outing. With key starters like Kodai Senga sidelined, the rotation has lacked consistency. The performance gave the team confidence and eased pressure on the relievers, a major asset in the grind of August baseball.

Beyond the individual accolades, this start mattered for the standings. The NL Wild Card race is intensifying, with the Mets now holding the third and final postseason spot at 67-58 — 1.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and two games behind the San Diego Padres. Peterson’s gem not only banked a critical win, it also gave the team a potential blueprint for sustaining momentum through the playoff push.

Peterson has now allowed just one earned run over 17 innings against Washington this season, rebounding from his last start to reaffirm his role as the staff’s most dependable arm. With the postseason race tightening, his latest outing not only secured a key win but also gave the bullpen a much-needed breather—exactly the kind of performance New York needs to stay in the fight.