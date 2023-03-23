With the Denver Broncos attempting to wash the bad taste out of their mouths from their underwhelming 2022 seasons, Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson are sure to be dismayed by the recent news coming out of the Mile High.

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler recently underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn pectoral muscle while training on his own, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. However, the recovery timeline for Hamler is four to six months, giving him a chance to be ready near the start of training camp in late July.

Just 23-years-old, Hamler was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after two superb seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, Hamler hasn’t been on the field month since his rookie season, when he tallied 381 receiving yards on 30 receptions and added three touchdowns for good measure.

Hamler has suited up for 10 total games since then, recording 12 receptions for 239 yards and no touchdowns. In his sophomore season, Hamler would suffer a torn ACL that kept him out until 2022. And though he returned last season, he was still suffering from knee soreness and eventually found himself on injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury.

For the Broncos, Hamler could be an explosive weapon, especially downfield. However, that’s clearly all dependent on whether or not he can stay healthy enough to do so.

As of now, Hamler has earned a classification as injury-prone. That isn’t great in general but especially not for a player that will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.