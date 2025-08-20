After narrowly missing out on the postseason in 2024, the Arizona Diamondbacks are poised to miss out on the playoffs yet again in 2025. They entered their Tuesday night ballgame against the Cleveland Guardians with a 60-66 record — having them at around seven games out of the playoff picture. But that doesn't mean that Corbin Carroll is simply going to throw in the towel.

Carroll had himself a night in the second game of the series against the Guardians, going 2-4 from the plate along with one RBI — with both of his hits going for three-baggers. He ended up being catalyst in a 6-5 win for the Diamondbacks over the Guardians, improving their record to 61-66 on the season.

In having himself two triples on the night, Carroll etched his name in Diamondbacks franchise lore. He had already notched his 16th triple of the season, giving him the single-season record for most triples in franchise history, as pointed out by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Just to put in perspective how elite of a season Carroll is having, particularly on the triples front, his 16 three-baggers is the most any player in MLB has tallied since 2008, when noted speedster Jose Reyes recorded 19 triples. With there being 35 games left in the Diamondbacks' season, there's a chance that Carroll could eclipse Reyes' mark.

Carroll has been one of the few bright spots for this disappointing Diamondbacks squad. Last year, Carroll had a bit of a down year from the plate, specifically from a power perspective. But his power production is better than ever in 2025, ending his triple-fest of a night against the Guardians with a slash line of .253/.329/.559.

At only 24 years old, it's incredible what Carroll has already done in his Diamondbacks career. And there are plenty of reasons as well to expect him to get even better considering how young he is.

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks get undone by bad pitching

The Diamondbacks wanted to rectify their pitching issue in 2024 by signing Corbin Burnes in free agency. Alas, Burnes could only muster 11 starts before succumbing to an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery.

As a result, the Diamondbacks have the third-worst pitching in the National League, at least according to runs allowed. Thus, despite having the third-best offense in the NL, it has scarcely mattered.

For the Diamondbacks to maximize the productivity of their position player core, they will have to overhaul their pitching staff. A record of five games below .500 with a run differential of plus-five is definitely going to frustrate both fans and members of the front office alike.