NFL Draft prospects are freak athletes, and they showcase their athletic traits at the NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the records for every event.

The best way for an NFL Draft prospect to raise his draft stock is with a standout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Athleticism is so important at the NFL level, and the NFL Scouting Combine is where prospects show off what they are made of during the pre-draft process.

This year, the Scouting Combine takes place from Feb. 29 to March 3. Every year, players without a lot of hype shoot up draft boards after putting up eye-popping numbers in the combine, and this year will likely be no different. In this article, we are going to look at the best performances ever. Here are the all-time records for every event at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Note* – All records are pulled from NFL.com. Scouting Combine data has been officially tracked since 2006, so there are no times from before then.

40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is perhaps the most well-known and watched event at the NFL Scouting Combine. It is a straight-line sprint that demonstrates speed and acceleration.

Old school players like Bo Jackson (4.12 in 1986) and Deion Sanders (4.2 in 1989) were notorious for their 40 times, but those times were recorded before electronic timing, so they not only don't count towards the official record books, but you also have to look at those times with a grain of salt.

John Ross' record-breaking 40-yard dash time is perhaps the most well-known Scouting Combine record, and Chris Johnson and Dri Archer's sprint speeds are well-known as well.

John Ross, WR: Washington (2017) | 4.22 seconds Kalon Barnes, CB: Baylor (2022) | 4.23 Chris Johnson, RB: East Carolina (2008) | 4.24 DJ Turner II, CB: Michigan (2023) | 4.26 Tariq Woolen, CB: Texas-San Antonio (2022) | 4.26 Dri Archer, RB: Kent State (2014) | 4.26

Bench press

The bench press is a classic weight-lifting workout. In the NFL Scouting Combine's version of the event, participants lift as many reps at 225 pounds as they can.

Relative to his peers, Stephen Paea's record is further ahead of the pack than record holders in any other event. Paea threw up four more reps than the next best bench presser.

Stephen Paea, DT: Oregon State (2011) | 49 reps Mitch Petrus, OL: Arkansas (2010) | 45 Mike Kudla, DL: Ohio State (2006) | 45 Netane Muti, OL: Fresno State (2020) | 44 Dontari Poe, DT: Memphis (2012) | 44 Jeff Owens, DT: Georgia (2010) | 44

Vertical jump

The vertical jump record is shared by two athletes, both Chris Conley and Donald Washington. It is also the event with the most athletes in the top five at the NFL Scouting Combine all time, as four different footballers jumped 44” high. The event is as simple as jumping as high as possible.

Chris Conley, WR: Georgia (2015) | 45” Donald Washington, CB: Ohio State (2009) | 45” Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR: Michigan (2020) | 44.50” Byron Jones, CB: UConn (2015) | 44.50” Quan Martin, S: Illinois (2023) | 44” Juan Thornhill, S: Virginia (2019) | 44” Obi Melifonwu, S: UConn (2017) | 44” A.J. Jefferson, CB: Fresno State (2010) | 44”

10-yard split

The 10-yard split measures the first 10 yards of a 40-yard dash. It is a better indication of a player's short-yardage burst and ability to get to top speed quickly. Chris Johnson is maybe better known for his 40-yard dash time, but he still holds the record in this event.

Chris Johnson, RB: East Carolina (2008) | 1.40 seconds Henry Ruggs III, WR: Alabama (2020) | 1.43 Malcolm Mitchell, WR: Georgia (2016) | 1.43 Zedrick Woods, S: Mississippi (2019) | 1.44 Donte Jackson, CB: LSU (2018) | 1.44 Williams Jackson, CB: Houston (2016) | 1.44

Broad jump

The broad jump is a distance jump off of two feet from a set position. Byron Jones came up just short of the NFL Scouting Combine record for the vertical jump, but he did get the record for the broad jump. In fact, his 12'3” broad jump even set a world record. Jones is clearly one of the best leapers and most athletic players in NFL history.

Byron Jones, CB: UConn (2015) | 12'3” Emanuel Hall, WR: Missouri (2019) | 11'9” Juan Thornhill, S: Virginia (2019) | 11'9” Obi Melifonwu, S: UConn (2017) | 11'9” Miles Boykin, WR: Notre Dame (2019) | 11'8”

Three-cone drill

Change of direction and bend are super important traits in the NFL. The three-cone drill best diagnoses who has those skills. Ironically, there are actually four cones in the three-cone drill.

Jeff Maehl, WR: Oregon (2011) | 6.42 seconds Buster Skrine, DB: Tennessee-Chattanooga (2011) | 6.44 David Long, LB: West Virginia (2019) | 6.45 Scott Long, WR: Lousiville (2010) | 6.45 Dane Sanzenbacher, WR: Ohio State (2011) | 6.46

20-yard shuttle

In the 20-yard shuttle, players start in a three-point stance. They then sprint five yards to the right, then 10 yards to the left, and finally five yards back to the right. The drill tests reaction speed as well as the ability to generate power from your hand in the dirt. Both record holders for the 20-yard shuttle ended up being drafted in the first round.