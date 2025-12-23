Rosters for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl were announced, and, predictably, the collection of talent looked much different than it has in recent years. This makes sense because some of the teams that have dominated in recent years, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, won't even be in the playoffs. Some teams that have struggled in recent years, such as the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars, have dominated this season. There were a number of new faces announced who will make their first Pro Bowl appearance. With that said, there were still plenty of Pro Bowl snubs. So, check out the gallery to see the 10 most deserving players to make the Pro Bowl who weren't elected.

10. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens, RB

Last year, Derrick Henry was overshadowed as one of the premier running backs in football by Saquon Barkley because the Philadelphia Eagles' ball carrier surpassed the 2,000-yard threshold. Henry, a former 2,000-yard runner in his own right, was still regarded as one of the greatest running backs in history, though.

This year, he got off to a somewhat slow start, and fans quickly started to wonder if the 31-year-old was washed up. Over time, Henry started to prove the doubters wrong, and he has ended up producing a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Henry's 1,253 rushing yards were the fourth most in the NFL.

He picked up the slack left by Lamar Jackson. The quarterback is arguably the best rusher at his position in NFL history, but he didn't look the same with the ball in his hands after returning from injury. Henry added 12 touchdowns on the ground, too, which also ranked fourth in the NFL. This was the seventh time in eight seasons that Henry surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold. He also had double-digit touchdowns for the ninth straight time.

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, QB

Only six quarterbacks received Pro Bowl nods, which left Trevor Lawrence as the odd man out. He deserved a spot after having two of the best games of his career over the two weeks leading up to Pro Bowl rosters being announced. Lawrence threw for five touchdowns in a 48-20 win over the New York Jets.

While that came against one of the worst teams in the NFL, the way Lawrence was ripping the football around the field reminded everyone why he was one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory coming out of Clemson. Lawrence proved that this wasn't just a fluky game against a bad team when he followed that performance up with a win over the Denver Broncos, the number one team in the NFL and one that was on an 11-game winning streak.

Lawrence had another four total touchdowns against arguably the best defense in the NFL, and one that is pushing to break the single-season sack record. Lawrence's production extends deeper than just his last two games, though. His 3,489 yards and 26 passing touchdowns are both top-10 figures. Despite Brian Thomas Jr. having a disappointing season and Travis Hunter suffering a season-ending injury after being selected second overall, Lawrence has led an impressive passing attack. It has resulted in the Jacksonville Jaguars becoming Super Bowl contenders.

8. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts, TE

Rookie tight ends having incredible first years is the new NFL fad. Just last year, Brock Bowers set nearly every rookie record in the book for the Las Vegas Raiders. This year, Tyler Warren broke onto the scene from the get-go. Warren has 66 catches for 748 yards. He has done this despite the Indianapolis Colts coming into the season with a quarterback competition between what, at the time, looked like two recent draft busts. The Colts are even finishing the year with a 44-year-old and formerly retired player throwing the football.

Warren found success regardless, and he was a big reason Daniel Jones had a breakout/resurgence of a season before suffering a season-ending injury. The Colts were the number one offense in the NFL for much of the year before their late-season collapse. In addition to being a receiving threat, Warren is also one of the better blocking tight ends in football. He fell off some late, which likely prevented a Pro Bowl nod, but Warren's early-season success shouldn't have been overlooked.

Warren likely won't win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but he can be viewed as a Pro Bowl snub in a season when a number of tight ends, outside of Trey McBride, failed to produce as expected. Notably, Bowers struggled with injuries and had a down season. He had lesser stats than Warren but was still handed a Pro Bowl spot.

7. Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns, LB

Another rookie who was snubbed from the Pro Bowl was Carson Schwesinger. The Cleveland Browns weren't good this year, and they even traded a number of their best defensive players. That didn't stop the defense from remaining a pretty good unit, though. Obviously, Myles Garrett's pursuit of the single-season sack record and inevitable Defensive Player of the Year performance played a big part in this.

Schwesinger played a massive role for the Browns' defense, too, though. The second-round rookie from UCLA has racked up 147 total tackles, which is the fourth-best mark in the league. He has 11 tackles for a loss and two interceptions as well. Schwesinger not only thrives at stopping the running, but he can also get after the quarterback and drop back into coverage.

6. Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals, Edge

Josh Sweat played a vital role for the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl run last year. He was the big free agent get for the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason, and he immediately added the pass-rushing prowess that the team was lacking. Sweat has 11 sacks this season, which ranks ninth in the entire league.

McBride and Budda Baker were the only Cardinals selected to the Pro Bowl, though. His total tackle numbers were down compared to most of the other sack artists in the top 20, but Sweat's ability to get after the quarterback shouldn't have been overlooked.

5. Marcus Jones, New England Patriots, KR/CB

There is only one return man spot per conference in the Pro Bowl, so Marcus Jones had stiff competition to be named the best player at that position in the AFC. Chimere Dike was named the AFC's best return specialist. Jones does have comparable numbers to Dike in the punting game, as Jones has 363 yards and two touchdowns compared to Dike's 382 yards and two touchdowns.

Dike returned kickoffs, though, whereas Jones didn't. Jones deserves credit for being a fierce defensive player on top of taking on punt return duties, though. Jones has started seven games as a cornerback, and he has been able to secure three interceptions. His ability with the football in his hands was on display then, too, as he took one interception to the house for a pick-six.

4. Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans, Edge

The Houston Texans have arguably the best defense in football. Derek Stingley Jr., Azeez Al-Shaair, and Will Anderson will be representing Houston in the Pro Bowl, but Danielle Hunter was snubbed from making the team. Hunter has 13 sacks on the season. That is not only more than his pass-rushing partner in crime in Anderson, but it is the third most in the NFL.

Week after week, the Texans' defense is limiting opposing teams to underwhelming offensive performances. Hunter's ability to wreak havoc in backfields is a big reason why, and he should have earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, QB

For three straight years, Jared Goff has led arguably the best offense in the NFL. While the Detroit Lions' quarterback was a Pro Bowl last season, he was snubbed this year. The Lions' 30.1 points per game are the second most in the NFL. Goff is one of three signal callers with greater than 4,000 passing yards this year, and his 32 passing touchdowns are the second most in the NFL.

He has put up MVP-caliber production, yet he wasn't even elected for the Pro Bowl. Of course, the Lions have the greatest cast of offensive weapons in the NFL. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery form one of the best running back duos in NFL history, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams are a part of a great receiving corps.

Goff is the perfect player to put it all together, though. Despite feeding the rock to all of this talent, Goff only has five interceptions on the season, as he has perfectly combined making big plays with ensuring ball security.

2. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints, WR

A season ago, concussion issues had Chris Olave contemplating retirement. Now, the receiver is having one of the best receiving seasons in the NFL. With Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough throwing him the football, Olave has already gone for 92 catches and 1,044 receiving yards.

The New Orleans Saints star has eight touchdowns to boot. Alvin Kamara has struggled with injuries this season, and Rashid Shaheed was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, so defenses have been able to give their undivided attention to slowing down Olave. It hasn't worked, and Olave should have been selected for the Pro Bowl.

1. Nahshon Wright, Chicago Bears, CB

Nahshon Wright led all cornerbacks in Pro Bowl fan voting, but he was snubbed from actually making the team. The Chicago Bears have found success largely because of their ability to create turnovers. It is Bears' teammate Kevin Byard who leads the NFL with six interceptions, but Wright has added five in his own right.

The cornerback also has 11 passes defensed. On top of that, Wright is one of the best tackling cornerbacks in football. The Bears and Green Bay Packers are fierce rivals, but even Packers' Pro Bowler Micah Parsons agrees that Wright should have been elected to play in the Pro Bowl.