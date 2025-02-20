The 2025 NFL Draft starts on April 24, but before that, prospects have a chance to boost their draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine. The best of the best, when it comes to players preparing to make it to the NFL, are put through a number of physical and mental tests that help determine how translatable their skill set is to the professional game. The Scouting Combine is the most important event during the pre-draft process, and in this article, we are going to detail everything that you need to know about it.

When and where is the NFL Scouting Combine?

The Scouting Combine is a multi-day event, with the event separated by position groups. Day one is on Thursday, Feb. 27, and defensive linemen and linebackers will be tested starting at 3 p.m. ET. Defensive backs and tight ends day is on Friday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m., and the action on Saturday, March 1, will start at 1 p.m. ET. The third day is for the offensive skill positions players: quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs. Offensive linemen will be tested at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 2. All of these player's attributes will be put to the test, as always, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to watch the NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network will be broadcasting the Scouting Combine. You can also stream it with fuboTV.

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, March 2

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: FuboTV

Scouting Combine events

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

20-yard shuttle

3 cone drill

60-yard shuttle

Position-specific drills

Interviews

Physical and injury evaluations

Drug screening

Cybex test

Wonderlic test

The events at the NFL scouting combine are supposed to illustrate players athletic and mental traits. Athleticism is important in the NFL, so great combine measurements often highlight players who can thrive at the highest level of football. Therefore, players who test well are often drafted higher. However, it is not the end all be all, and some players simply know how to play the game of football effectively, even if they don't test great. Most scouts prefer game tape over combine measurements.

Top prospect invitees

Quarterbacks:

1. Cam Ward, Miami

2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

3. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

4. Quinn Ewers, Texas

5. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

6. Jalen Milroe, Alabama

7. Tyler Shough, Louisville

8. Brady Cook, Missouri

9. Graham Mertz, Florida

10. Seth Henigan, Memphis

Running backs:

1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

2. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

3. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

4. Omarion Hampton, UNC

5. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

6. Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

7. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

8. Damien Martinez, Miami

9. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

10. Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

Receivers:

1. Luther Burden III, Missouri

2. Matthew Golden, Texas

3. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

4. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

5. Tre Harris, Ole Miss

6. Isaiah Bond, Texas

7. Jack Bech, TCU

8. Jalen Royals, Utah State

9. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

10. Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Tight ends:

1. Tyler Warren, Penn State

2. Colston Loveland, Michigan

3. Mason Taylor, LSU

4. Harold Fannin, Bowling Green

5. Gunnar Helm, Texas

6. Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

7. Thomas Fidone, Nebraska

8. Jake Briningstool, Clemson

9. Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

10. Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Offensive linemen:

1. Armand Membou (OT), Missouri

2. Kelvin Banks Jr. (OT), Texas

3. Will Campbell (OT), LSU

4. Donovan Jackson (OG), Ohio State

5. Tyler Booker (OG), Alabama

6. Josh Conerly (OT), Oregon

7. Josh Simmons (OT), Ohio State

8. Ozzy Trapilo (OT), Boston College

9. Anthony Belton (OT), NC State

10. Grey Zabel, (OT), North Dakota State

Defensive ends:

1. Abdul Carter, Penn State

2. Mykel Williams, Georgia

3. Mike Green, Marshall

4. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

5. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

6. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

7. Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

8. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

9. Bradyn Swinson, LSU

10. JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Defensive tackles:

1. Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

2. Mason Graham, Michigan

3. Derrick Harmon, Oregon

4. Kenneth Grant, Michigan

5. Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

6. Alfred Collins, Texas

7. Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

8. Cam Jackson, Florida

9. JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

10. Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Linebackers:

1. Jalon Walker, Georgia

2. Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

3. Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

4. Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

5. Barrett Carter, Clemson

6. Smael Mondon Jr.,Georgia

7. Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

8. Kobe King, Penn State

9. Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

10. Jackson Woodard, UNLV

Cornerbacks:

1. Travis Hunter, Colorado

2. Will Johnson, Michigan

3. Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

4. Jahdae Barron, Texas

5. Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

6. Shavon Revel, East Carolina

7. Trey Amos, Ole Miss

8. Darien Porter, Iowa State

9. Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

10. Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Safeties:

1. Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

2. Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

3. Malaki Starks, Georgia

4. Kevin Winston, Penn State

5. Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

6. Andrew Mukuba, Texas

7. Jonas Sanker, Virginia

8. Maxen Hook, Toledo

9. Sebastian Castro, Iowa

10. Dante Trader Jr., Maryland

Specialists:

1. Andres Borregales (PK), Miami

2. James Burnip (P), Alabama

3. Jeremy Crawshaw (P), Florida

4. Ryan Fitzgerald (PK), Florida State

5. Tyler Loop (PK), Arizona

6. Ben Sauls (PK), Pitt