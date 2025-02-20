The 2025 NFL Draft starts on April 24, but before that, prospects have a chance to boost their draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine. The best of the best, when it comes to players preparing to make it to the NFL, are put through a number of physical and mental tests that help determine how translatable their skill set is to the professional game. The Scouting Combine is the most important event during the pre-draft process, and in this article, we are going to detail everything that you need to know about it.
When and where is the NFL Scouting Combine?
The Scouting Combine is a multi-day event, with the event separated by position groups. Day one is on Thursday, Feb. 27, and defensive linemen and linebackers will be tested starting at 3 p.m. ET. Defensive backs and tight ends day is on Friday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m., and the action on Saturday, March 1, will start at 1 p.m. ET. The third day is for the offensive skill positions players: quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs. Offensive linemen will be tested at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 2. All of these player's attributes will be put to the test, as always, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
How to watch the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL Network will be broadcasting the Scouting Combine. You can also stream it with fuboTV.
Dates: Thursday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, March 2
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana
TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: FuboTV
Scouting Combine events
- 40-yard dash
- Bench press
- Vertical jump
- Broad jump
- 20-yard shuttle
- 3 cone drill
- 60-yard shuttle
- Position-specific drills
- Interviews
- Physical and injury evaluations
- Drug screening
- Cybex test
- Wonderlic test
The events at the NFL scouting combine are supposed to illustrate players athletic and mental traits. Athleticism is important in the NFL, so great combine measurements often highlight players who can thrive at the highest level of football. Therefore, players who test well are often drafted higher. However, it is not the end all be all, and some players simply know how to play the game of football effectively, even if they don't test great. Most scouts prefer game tape over combine measurements.
Top prospect invitees
Quarterbacks:
1. Cam Ward, Miami
2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
3. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
4. Quinn Ewers, Texas
5. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
6. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
7. Tyler Shough, Louisville
8. Brady Cook, Missouri
9. Graham Mertz, Florida
10. Seth Henigan, Memphis
Running backs:
1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
2. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
3. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
4. Omarion Hampton, UNC
5. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
6. Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
7. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
8. Damien Martinez, Miami
9. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
10. Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
Receivers:
1. Luther Burden III, Missouri
2. Matthew Golden, Texas
3. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
4. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
5. Tre Harris, Ole Miss
6. Isaiah Bond, Texas
7. Jack Bech, TCU
8. Jalen Royals, Utah State
9. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
10. Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Tight ends:
1. Tyler Warren, Penn State
2. Colston Loveland, Michigan
3. Mason Taylor, LSU
4. Harold Fannin, Bowling Green
5. Gunnar Helm, Texas
6. Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
7. Thomas Fidone, Nebraska
8. Jake Briningstool, Clemson
9. Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
10. Elijah Arroyo, Miami
Offensive linemen:
1. Armand Membou (OT), Missouri
2. Kelvin Banks Jr. (OT), Texas
3. Will Campbell (OT), LSU
4. Donovan Jackson (OG), Ohio State
5. Tyler Booker (OG), Alabama
6. Josh Conerly (OT), Oregon
7. Josh Simmons (OT), Ohio State
8. Ozzy Trapilo (OT), Boston College
9. Anthony Belton (OT), NC State
10. Grey Zabel, (OT), North Dakota State
Defensive ends:
1. Abdul Carter, Penn State
2. Mykel Williams, Georgia
3. Mike Green, Marshall
4. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
5. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
6. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
7. Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
8. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
9. Bradyn Swinson, LSU
10. JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Defensive tackles:
1. Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
2. Mason Graham, Michigan
3. Derrick Harmon, Oregon
4. Kenneth Grant, Michigan
5. Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
6. Alfred Collins, Texas
7. Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
8. Cam Jackson, Florida
9. JJ Pegues, Ole Miss
10. Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Linebackers:
1. Jalon Walker, Georgia
2. Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
3. Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
4. Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
5. Barrett Carter, Clemson
6. Smael Mondon Jr.,Georgia
7. Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
8. Kobe King, Penn State
9. Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
10. Jackson Woodard, UNLV
Cornerbacks:
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado
2. Will Johnson, Michigan
3. Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
4. Jahdae Barron, Texas
5. Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
6. Shavon Revel, East Carolina
7. Trey Amos, Ole Miss
8. Darien Porter, Iowa State
9. Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
10. Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Safeties:
1. Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
2. Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
3. Malaki Starks, Georgia
4. Kevin Winston, Penn State
5. Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
6. Andrew Mukuba, Texas
7. Jonas Sanker, Virginia
8. Maxen Hook, Toledo
9. Sebastian Castro, Iowa
10. Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
Specialists:
1. Andres Borregales (PK), Miami
2. James Burnip (P), Alabama
3. Jeremy Crawshaw (P), Florida
4. Ryan Fitzgerald (PK), Florida State
5. Tyler Loop (PK), Arizona
6. Ben Sauls (PK), Pitt