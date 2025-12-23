The NFL released the voting results for the upcoming Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday morning. While many of the two rosters were not a surprise, there were a fair number of snubs in both the AFC and NFC. However, for the second straight year, two teams were not represented. According to New Orleans Saints beat reporter Jeff Duncan on X, formerly Twitter, the Saints and New York Jets don't have a single representative on either roster once again.

“The Saints and Jets are the only NFL teams not to have a player selected to the original Pro Bowl rosters the past two seasons,” posted Duncan on Tuesday morning.

While it's not surprising that neither team has a single representative, each of them does have a couple of players who should warrant a selection. Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has already surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards threshold on the season with a couple of games left. Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood has 140 tackles on the season, while running back Breece Hall is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards himself. Can the Jets and Saints turn things around in 2026 under head coaches Aaron Glenn and Kellen Moore?

Jets, Saints look to put nightmare 2025 seasons behind them

Both teams are currently last in their divisions. Each of them is also slated to pick in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. However, with how well the Saints have played lately, New Orleans could slide out of their current rankings. Moore's team has won three games in a row, the latest a 29-6 victory over the Jets in NOLA this past Sunday.

Moore and Glenn will head into their second seasons at the helm looking for roster upgrades. Both the Jets and Saints could use new quarterbacks, not to mention a host of talent on both sides of the ball. In an NFL where coaches get less time to prove themselves, both Moore and Glenn could at least have warm seats by season's end. If they don't have a few players in next season's Pro Bowl, things could change very quickly at the Meadowlands and inside Caesar's Superdome by this time next year.