The Las Vegas Raiders were expecting Pete Carroll to usher in a new era for their organization. However, the Raiders have limped out to a 2-13 record in his debut.

There's a chance Las Vegas decides to go one-and-done with Carroll and embrace a more youthful approach. If the Raiders do fire Carroll, current Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would be considered a potential fit, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“If the Raiders make a change, I’d say Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would be an interesting name to keep an eye on,” Breer wrote. “Minter’s done a nice job in three different stops (Vanderbilt, Michigan and the Chargers) as a DC, and Mike Macdonald’s success in Seattle helps him. Minter was a Ravens staffmate of Macdonald’s and replaced him at Michigan in 2022.”

Minter began his coaching career at the college level in 2006. He would make the NFL jump in 2017, working with the Baltimore Ravens through 2020. He'd jump back to college in 2021, becoming Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2023. When head coach Jim Harbaugh joined the Chargers, Minter joined him.

During the 2024 season, Minter helped Los Angeles finish 11th in total defense, allowing 324.4. The Chargers have stepped up their game even further in 2025, entering Week 17 ranked third in total defense, allowing 283.1 YPG.

Minter's ties to Harbaugh may keep him loyal, but it is difficult to turn down a head coaching position at the NFL level. The Raiders are likely to hit the reset this offseason, at least finding a new quarterback. Minter could be the leader to help try and bring Las Vegas back into prominence.