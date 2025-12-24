Heading into Week 16, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams were the number one seeds in their respective conference. Both teams lost, proving that a lot can still change in the NFL standings. Fourteen teams have already been eliminated from postseason contention, though, and time is running out for the teams in the bubble to make a playoff push. So, how does the NFL playoff picture stack up heading into Week 17?

AFC standings

Denver Broncos, 12-3, AFC West New England Patriots, 12-3, AFC East Jacksonville Jaguars, 11-4, AFC South Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-6, AFC North Los Angeles Chargers, 11-4, AFC West Buffalo Bills, 11-4, AFC East Houston Texans, 10-5, AFC South Indianapolis Colts, 8-7, AFC South Baltimore Ravens, 7-8, AFC North Kansas City Chiefs, 6-9, AFC West (eliminated) Miami Dolphins, 6-9, AFC East (eliminated) Cincinnati Bengals, 5-10, AFC North (eliminated) New York Jets, 3-12, AFC East (eliminated) Tennessee Titans, 3-12, AFC South (eliminated) Cleveland Browns, 3-12, AFC North (eliminated) Las Vegas Raiders, 2-13, AFC West (eliminated)

NFC standings

Seattle Seahawks, 12-3, NFC West Chicago Bears, 11-4, NFC North Philadelphia Eagles, 10-5, NFC East Carolina Panthers, 8-7, NFC South San Francisco 49ers, 11-4, NFC West Los Angeles Rams, 11-4, NFC West Green Bay Packers, 9-5-1, NFC North Detroit Lions, 8-7, NFC North Minnesota Vikings, 7-8, NFC North (eliminated) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7-8, NFC South Dallas Cowboys, 6-8-1, NFC East (eliminated) Atlanta Falcons, 6-9, NFC South (eliminated) New Orleans Saints, 5-10, NFC South (eliminated) Washington Commander, 4-11, NFC East (eliminated) Arizona Cardinals, 3-12, NFC West (eliminated) New York Giants, 2-13, NFC East (eliminated)

AFC playoff teams

Even after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Broncos are still in first place in the AFC. They need nine more sacks over the last two weeks of the season to tie the single-season sack record. Before the loss, Denver was on an 11-game winning streak. Many were doubting Jacksonville before the game, but their win in Denver proves that they can compete with anybody. Trevor Lawrence is on a hot streak. The former first overall pick has nine total touchdowns over the last two weeks and can be considered one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs.

The New England Patriots are in second place in the AFC. The biggest critique against them is that they've had a somewhat easy path to this point because they've been facing bad teams and backup quarterbacks all season long. Even so, the Patriots have been doing what it takes to win games, and some of their injured stars are returning to the fold.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially clinched Mike Tomlin's 19th straight non-losing season with their Week 16 win that secured a two-game lead in their division. They are lined up well to make the playoffs, but that won't be any easier now because DK Metcalf will miss the rest of the regular season. Metcalf was suspended after an altercation with a fan.

The current Wild Card teams are the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans. Justin Herbert looked fantastic last week. Reigning MVP Josh Allen didn't have an impressive game for the Bills, but James Cook has proven that he can pick up the slack when need be. Houston's defense is one of the best in the NFL.

AFC teams in the hunt

There are only two teams left in the AFC vying for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, both teams are trending the wrong way. The Indianapolis Colts have lost five straight games, and the Baltimore Ravens not only lost a must-win game, but Lamar Jackson was pulled because of a knee injury. The quarterback has struggled with injuries all season long, and the Ravens need to be careful about exposing him to even more damage.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders are all out of the playoff picture and doing nothing but developing talent for the future and looking for a higher draft pick at this point.

NFC playoff teams

While the Broncos' loss didn't cost them in playoff positioning, the Rams went from first to sixth after losing to the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle jumps into the one slot, and it seems evident that these are the two best teams in the NFC. Their other NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, are up there, too. San Francisco is in the five slot. Despite injuries to players such as Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, the team keeps winning games.

The NFC West is stacked, as is the NFC North. The Chicago Bears got a statement win over the Green Bay Packers, although the Packers were depleted by injuries coming into this game. Most notably, Micah Parsons is out for the year. Green Bay still holds the final Wild Card spot as of now.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers lead their respective divisions and are in third and fourth place. The defending champions have clinched a postseason berth and will have a chance to repeat as Super Bowl winners. The Panthers finally surpassed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have had a major collapse during the back half of the season.

NFC teams in the hunt

As mentioned above, the Buccaneers are now on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. The NFC South is still within reach because Tampa Bay will play Carolina in Week 18. The Detroit Lions are also on the wrong side of the numbers as of now. Their offense is elite, but they keep losing to every good team they face because of a suspect defense.

The Minnesota Vikings are above Tampa Bay in the standings, but they don't have a path to making the postseason. The Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants have also all been eliminated.