The Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Saturday, in a NFC North thriller. On the game-winning touchdown play, Bears wideout DJ Moore made a 46-yard catch. There appears to be mystery, however, about something that might have happened next.

Photo evidence shows what looks to be a Packers fan jumping down onto the field from the stands. The images were taken just after Moore made his game winning catch. The images were also gathered and released in a social media post from the X account of sports reporter Adam Jahns.

Did we have a (Packers?) fan jump onto the field after DJ Moore’s game-winning TD last night? Check out these pics. It was captured in a video from our friends at ⁦@fox32news⁩. pic.twitter.com/auEh6CdqfC — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Video evidence from Chicago's Fox 32 News seems to be inconclusive about what happened next, but it appears a fan did leap from the stands. The footage was shot from across the field.

Of course, @fox32news photog Jeff Wierus had a great angle of the Caleb Williams-to-DJ game winner. The shot heard ‘round the world to cap one of the best comebacks in Bears history. pic.twitter.com/5bpLEJuQkE — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) December 21, 2025

Bears fans were the ones going wild after the game. Chicago took total control of the NFC North division with the victory.

Packers are now behind in the NFC North race

Saturday's loss was a very tough one for Green Bay. The Packers had already defeated the Bears once this season, and were looking to take the NFC North crown with a win Sunday. A victory wouldn't have sealed the division for them, but it would have made things harder for Chicago.

The Packers were also given some tough injury news in the game. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love went down with what is believed to be a concussion. He left the game in the second-quarter.

Green Bay is making no excuses after losing their star quarterback.

“We knew they were a team that was going to fight to the end,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, per ESPN. “It was a playoff-type atmosphere, which we expected, but I was really, really proud of the way our guys competed, the way they battled. And we just gotta — it's tough. It's always tough in this league to have to rebound and get it together, but that's exactly what we have to do and that's exactly what we will do to get ready for a tough Baltimore team.”

Green Bay has games remaining this season against the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.