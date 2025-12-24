The NFL playoffs are just around the corner, but 14 teams have already been eliminated from postseason contention. Those teams have nothing to look forward to but the 2026 NFL Draft, and each of them could very well be vying for a better draft slot during their last two matchups of the season.

After all, the 2026 NFL Draft has plenty of talent at a variety of positions. This year's draft will be interesting because, although quarterbacks usually go near the top of the draft board, a lot of the worst teams this year are already set at that position. Regardless, the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders are tied for the worst record in the NFL, and either of them would love to own the first overall selection and have their pick of the litter.

The Giants and Raiders control their own fate for getting the number one draft pick, too, as the two worst teams in the NFL actually play each other in Week 17. NFL teams don't often tank, but fans might have to expect that these teams won't be actively pursuing a win here. So, heading into Week 17 and this Giants vs. Raiders matchup that has huge draft implications, how does the 2026 NFL Draft order currently stack up?

2026 NFL Draft order heading into Week 17

Note: The order of the first 18 picks will be decided at the end of the regular season. Picks 19-32 will be for playoff teams, and therefore won't be established until playoff outcomes are settled.

New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns New York Jets Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons) Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts) Carolina Panthers Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers) Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars) Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears New England Patriots Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks

Who could Giants, Raiders pick with No. 1 overall?

A full list of draft targets for the NFL's worst teams can be found here, but the race for the number one pick is narrowing, and the loser of the Giants vs. Raiders game will almost certainly end up with the first overall selection. The Raiders' decision, if picking atop the draft, would be a little more cut and dry.

The Geno Smith experiment didn't work, so the team needs to find their franchise signal caller. Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore are considered the two best quarterbacks in this draft class. Mendoza just won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to the number one seed in the College Football Playoff.

His personality has led to him becoming a fan favorite, but it is the way he operates on the field that could lead to him becoming the first overall pick. Mendoza has an incredibly high football IQ. He is able to process defensive alignments and deliver the football where it needs to go. The Indiana product is also accurate, and his production was by far the best of any college football quarterback this year.

Moore, meanwhile, might have a little bit higher of a ceiling. He has incredible arm talent and a knack for making the big play. His deep ball is special, but the Oregon quarterback is more than just a gunslinger. He has touch at all three levels of the field. Moore is also a little bit more high-risk, high-reward as a prospect. Both players will have a chance to cement their case as the number one pick during the College Football Playoff. Moore already impressed with four touchdowns in the first-round matchup against James Madison University.

The Raiders will do their due diligence and look at all the quarterbacks in the draft. LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning are returning to college, so Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier, and John Mateer are the other quarterbacks who will get first-round consideration, although it is unlikely that any of them will end up going as high as pick number one.

The Giants drafted a first-round rookie quarterback last year in Jaxson Dart, so they will likely go in another direction if they get the first pick. New York very well could trade the pick. A quarterback-needy team would likely be willing to give up a huge haul to trade up for their guy.

If the Giants stay at pick one, one of the Ohio State defenders could be in play. Linebacker Arvell Reese and safety Caleb Downs don't play positions that are usually prioritized that early in the draft, but they both have a case as the best overall player. Rueben Bain Jr., the edge rusher from Miami, has a case as the best player available, too, but the Giants already have one of the best pass-rushing trios in the NFL. Brian Burnes is second in sacks this year, Abdul Carter was taken third overall last year, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is a recent premier draft pick who has already produced and still has tons of potential.

With Bain likely not serving as a target for New York, the Giants could buck the trend of avoiding taking running backs early by securing Jeremiyah Love. The Notre Dame ball carrier is an elite prospect. The last time the Giants took a running back early, they secured Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick, and he has since become one of the best players in the NFL. A lot of his production has come since leaving the team to join the Philadelphia Eagles, though. It is unclear if Cam Skattebo will ever be the same after suffering a gruesome injury.

Regardless, deciding who to pick at 1-1 is a problem for another day. For now, the Giants and Raiders need to ensure they get there. The Raiders have seemingly already started the tanking process by putting Brock Bowers on injured reserve.