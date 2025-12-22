While Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner may have saved Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley in the teams’ brawl, Dan Quinn hinted the Eagles might pay for a 2-point conversion attempt late in the game. However, the NFL did not hand out any suspensions from the skirmish, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“There will be no suspensions from Saturday’s altercations between the Eagles and Commanders. The players’ actions will be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines.”

Three players got ejected in Eagles-Commanders brawl

Hitting the locker room for the rest of the game were Washington's defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and safety Quan Martin. Also, Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen got the thumbs down. Barkley said the fight flowed with the tenor of the game, according to NFL.com.

“I guess it was a theme. … The fans were fighting … and I guess it carried over to the game,” Barkley said. “It's chippy out there, and we have a lot of history with this team, especially since I've been here. This team don't like us. It's just the truth. And we don't like them, either.”

Article Continues Below

The Eagles seemed to further poke the bear by going for a 2-point conversion with a 17-point lead late in the game. Eagles head coach Nick Siranni leaned on a explnation that the Eagles like a certain number better than another.

“We wanted to make sure we went up that way, just in case,” Siranni said. “That was what our math told us in that particular case. It's a division game. It's always back-and-forth. That's the team we played in the NFC Championship Game last year. I know how badly they wanted to beat us. I know how badly we wanted to beat them. We've always got to keep our cool in moments like that. But that's NFC East football. They've got tough guys. We've got tough guys.”

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin said it’s up to his team to stop the attempt.

“They were going for 2 to bury us,” McLaurin said. “As a team, it's not like you're going to tell them, ‘Don't go for 2.' We have to stop them. I don't really take any bad blood from what they did. It comes with this rivalry between us and them. I don't think that will ever change, to be honest.”