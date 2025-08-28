There is legitimate optimism as the New England Patriots are set to open their season at home in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Much of that is due to the presence of head coach Mike Vrabel, who has brought a no-nonsense attitude to the team and has put past administrations behind him.

Vrabel's signature is all over every aspect of this team, and that's something that Jerod Mayo was unable to achieve. The image of Bill Belichick lingered over the Patriots a year ago, and perhaps that would have been the case for any head coach that filled the position the year after the legend left Foxboro.

Vrabel may have played for Belichick and cut his teeth as a head coach under Belichick, but six seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans has allowed him to get rid of the apron strings long ago.

The Patriots will need second-year quarterback Drake Maye to make significant progress and step up in his second year. He did not help the Patriots win many games last year, but his strong arm and athleticism were on display. He has a much better cast of characters surrounding him this year, and there is every reason to believe that he can help the team make the climb back to respectability.

Henderson can move into starting position

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson could become one of the Patriots' most important players this season. He is listed as the backup running back to Rhamondre Stevenson, but he could become the starter very quickly.

This is not a criticism of Stevenson, who has been one of the team's best players throughout his first four years with the team. The biggest issue with Stevenson was a fumbling issue that came to the surface last year when he put the ball on the ground seven time. But he has been a solid runner and a fine receiver the majority of the time.

Henderson has the ability to become a game changer in the NFL. The former Ohio State star opened eyes in the first preseason game against the Washington Commanders when he took a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He continued to impress throughout the summer with his speed, instincts and ability to stay on his feet after taking the first hit.

Another factor that should help him become the No. 1 running back on the team is his ability to hold onto the football. He did not lose a single football during his four years with the Buckeyes. It will be a challenge to continue that streak with the Patriots, but he knows that fumbling the football is a no-no at all levels of football.

Hollins could move into significant role at WR slot

Vrabel has brought back offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for his third stint with the Patriots. His greatest strength is his ability to work with quarterbacks and that bodes well for Maye.

Additionally, the Patriots look stronger at the WR position than they did a year ago. The biggest improvement has been bringing in Stefon Diggs as the No. 1 pass catcher. The Patriots could get quite a bit of production from Mack Hollins, who could become the starter opposite Diggs. He is listed as the backup receiver behind Kayshon Boutte, but Hollins was more impressive in training camp.

Hollins has seven years of NFL experience and has played for five teams. He had his best season in 2022 with the Raiders under McDaniels when he caught 57 passes for 690 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Hollins is a big target at 6-4 and 221 pounds, and he should be able to win the battle on 50-50 passes thrown by Maye.

The combination of Henderson and Hollins are both likely to move into the starting lineup and help the Patriots become a much stronger team than they were a year when they finished last in the AFC East with a 4-13 record.