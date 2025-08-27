In 2024, the New England Patriots re-signed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million. Bourne, who began his career with the San Francisco 49ers, had a mixed tenure in New England.

In 2024, he had just 28 catches, the lowest since his rookie year, and 305 yards, also the lowest since his first year in the league. The Patriots also added veteran Stefon Diggs in the offseason, so Bourne's time in Foxborough was set to come to an end.

On Wednesday, the Patriots decided to release Bourne after failing to find a trade partner, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“The #Patriots are releasing veteran WR Kendrick Bourne, per sources. After missing most of camp with a foot injury, Bourne is healthy and wanted a fresh start. Now, he gets it and can find a new home. New England had trade interest in Kendrick Bourne prior to his release. Another experienced pass-catcher now available.”

Article Continues Below

Bourne was pegged as one trade candidate for New England, but ultimately, nobody was willing to take him on, and he now will search for another home.

Bourne's best season came in 2021, his first in New England. He caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns, with the receptions and yards marking career-bests for him.

The past two years, however, he played a total of 20 games and has failed to produce, especially considering the contract they gave him.

It will be interesting to see if Bourne lands a deal somewhere on a 53-man roster or if he lands on a team's practice squad, but for now, his time in New England has come to an end.