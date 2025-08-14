There have been ups and downs for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. And maybe he didn’t choose the right sport because Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Murray would have been an elite baseball player, according to a post on X by PHNX Cardinals.

“[Had] he chose baseball, he would have been an elite baseball player.”

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says he thinks about Kyler Murray playing baseball every time he sees him.

“I know he was a good baseball player,” Lovullo said. “I’ve seen the reports on him. Loaded with athleticism, and still coming as a baseball player. But football was a distraction.”

And this comes even though Murray has a potential elite weapon on the outside in Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray still trying to find his NFL way

Lovullo said he almost got Murray to take batting practice a few years ago.

“But he was under contract,” Lovullo said. “He said contractually I can’t do it because the Oakland A’s own my rights.”

Unfortunately for Murray, baseball may have been the right path. He recently landed as a Tier 3 quarterback, according to The Athletic.

“A Tier 3 quarterback is a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win. A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best,” Mike Sando wrote.

One general manager said, “I still don't trust him. He has 2 talent, but is still a 3 to me. Is he committed to it? He always tends to tail off as the season goes on.”

One defensive coordinator dropped this diss.

“I've played him too much, and I still think he's a 3,” the coach said. “I don't think he wins it for you in the two-minute drill. If you want to be in the top half of this league, you have to win in the two-minute drill and control it. He does not do that.”

A different defensive coach views him as a leg quarterback.

“Creates the mismatch with his legs, not his arm,” this coach said. “He's Tier 3 with a good-looking baseball slide after his fourth scramble in a two-minute drill.”