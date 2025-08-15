While the Indianapolis Colts search for their next great quarterback-wide receiver duo and try to get back on an upward trajectory, fans were just given the perfect opportunity to relive the glory days. All-time great Peyton Manning attended the Denver Broncos' joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday and took some time to talk with the son of a fellow Colts legend.

The Super Bowl 41 MVP chatted with second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Manning's favorite target, via Cardinals Senior Vice President of Media Relations Mark Dalton. The two took a couple of photos together, which are bound to transport Indy to happier times.

After today's Cards-Broncos joint practice: #18 Peyton Manning takes a selfie w #18 Marvin Harrison, Jr Manning threw 114 TD passes to Marvin Sr – most of any QB-receiver duo in NFL history (also most completions & yards) pic.twitter.com/rqwaQ4K7sN — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 14, 2025

Manning and Marvin Harrison Sr. formed one of the most successful signal-caller/wideout connections in NFL history during their decade together on the Colts. They linked up for 114 touchdowns, which is the most-ever by a QB/WR tandem. They were each exceptional talents on their own, but their on-field chemistry was absolutely magnificent.

The two Hall of Famers brought out the best in each other and combined for 10 First-Team All-Pro selections and 22 Pro Bowl invitations. They also revived the franchise and launched it into perennial prominence. Although Indianapolis would have liked to win more than one championship during this celebrated era, the city is forever thankful for the chance to watch two football savants.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is determined to forge his own path to greatness, however.

What will the former top-five pick do for Cardinals in 2025?

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and two-time unanimous All-American generated loads of excitement upon joining the Cardinals. He used his 6-foot-3 frame, stellar body control and contested-catch prowess to morph into a superstar at Ohio State. Harrison entered the league as one of the most acclaimed wide receiver prospects of all-time. The bar was set near the moon, and he fell way short of it.

Despite drawing 116 targets, Harrison posted only 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Those numbers would suffice for plenty of rookie pass-catchers, but this second-generation athlete was expected to make a far grander first impression with the Cardinals. Arizona's passing attack was somewhat limited. Quarterback Kyler Murray, another player who has yet to fulfill his NFL potential, continued to build rapport with Trey McBride.

The 25-year-old tight end totaled 111 receptions for 1,146 yards during the 2024-25 campaign. Unless the Cards can figure out how to support multiple offensive weapons, Harrison's improvement may only be marginal this upcoming season. Perhaps Peyton Manning can give him a little extra motivation.

Harrison is sporting a beefed-up physique and a clear hunger to succeed. Now, he has to get the job done on the field. A light throwing session with the former No. 18 couldn't hurt, right?