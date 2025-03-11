The Arizona Cardinals missed the playoffs for the third straight season in 2024, finishing with an 8-9 record. The team is still waiting for a true breakout campaign from former first overall draft pick Kyler Murray. However, the Cardinals have added quarterback depth behind the seventh-year starter.

Arizona plans to sign Jacoby Brissett to be the team’s new backup QB, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X. The specifics of the deal have yet to be released.

Brissett is entering his 10th year in the league. While he’s primarily functioned as a QB2 since being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, the veteran passer will bring plenty of experience with him to Arizona, having made 53 career starts.

Jacoby Brissett is set to join the Cardinals for 2025

Last season, Brissett signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the New England Patriots. Although New England took Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, Brissett was named the team’s starting quarterback. However, after going 2-4 over his first six games, he was benched in favor of Maye, who went on to have a promising rookie campaign.

Now Brissett will head to the Cardinals, taking on a backup role. Murray was able to play all 17 games last season but he has missed significant time in recent years. The Pro Bowl QB was sidelined for 18 games over the last four seasons. While Arizona obviously hopes Murray can stay healthy in 2025, the team has upgraded its depth behind him.

Clayton Tune had operated as Murray’s backup the last two years. He held onto the role after beating out Desmond Ridder last offseason. But Brissett’s addition likely means Tune is ultimately released.

Brissett will reunite with Drew Petzing in the desert. The Cardinals’ offensive coordinator was the quarterbacks coach for the Browns in 2022, the season Brissett played in Cleveland. That year Brissett started 11 games and went 4-7.