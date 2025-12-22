Bijan Robinson made his thoughts on reaching 2,000 all-purpose yards this season following the Atlanta Falcons' 26-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, Robinson was approaching the milestone of 2,000 total yards in a season. 14 games into the 2025 campaign, he had racked up 1,174 rushing yards and 684 receiving yards. As a result, he needed 142 yards to accomplish the feat.

Safe to say he fulfilled his objective with two games remaining on the schedule. Throughout his matchup against Arizona, he put together 16 rushes for 76 yards and seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson reflected on his achievement after the game, per reporter Josh Kendall. He commented on the prayers he made this past offseason and season so he can be as productive as possible to help his team win games.

“It’s all God. I have said countless prayers this offseason and season just to be able to do as much as I can for my team. It’s a cool achievement individually, but I have to give it to the offensive line,” Robinson said.

How Bijan Robinson, Falcons played against Cardinals

Even though the Falcons won't see the playoffs this season, it is a noteworthy milestone for them to see Bijan Robinson have over 2,000 all-purpose yards throughout a season with the franchise.

Atlanta came through with another road win over Arizona, obtaining its fourth of the season. Both teams were even at 16 apiece at halftime, but the Falcons came through with a 10-3 display in the second half.

Kirk Cousins delivered a solid performance to lead Atlanta to victory. He completed 21 passes out of 35 attempts for 197 yards and two touchdowns and an interception while adding a rushing score of his own.

Tyler Allgeier had a decent display in the rushing attack alongside Robinson, having 16 rushes for 79 yards. Kyle Pitts Sr. helped Robinson lead the receiving game with seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Drake London came next with three receptions for 27 yards, while Darnell Mooney caught two passes for 24 yards.

Atlanta improved to a 6-9 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC South Division standings. They are above the New Orleans Saints while trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 12th place. They are above the Saints and Washington Commanders while trailing the Dallas Cowboys and Buccaneers.

The Falcons will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET.