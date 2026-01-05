The Atlanta Falcons made a big move on Sunday, firing head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot. Atlanta finished the 2025 season at 8-9 and missed the playoffs, the same fate they had in 2024. The lackluster season was not something that ownership could allow to happen again.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank praised both men for everything they gave to the organization. But he made it clear that their results on the field were not good enough.

“I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Falcons, but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward,” Blank said in a statement on Sunday. “The decision to move away from people who represent the organization so well and have a shared commitment to the values that are important to the organization is not an easy one, but the results on the field have not met our expectations or those of our fans and leadership. I wish Raheem and Terry the absolute best in their future pursuits.”

Blank also announced on Monday that Atlanta will be hiring a new president of football. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that “many” expect the hire to be former Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

But who will the Falcons bring in to replace Morris and Fontenot?

Below we will explore who the Falcons should hire for their vacant head coach and general manager roles this offseason.

Falcons should hire Chris Shula, John McKay and emulate Rams in upcoming rebuild

Before deciding which individuals to hire, I believe the Falcons should settle on which successful NFL team they will try to copy during their next era.

Personally, I don't think there's a better pick than the Los Angeles Rams.

LA went all out in 2021 when they traded for QB Matthew Stafford from Detroit. The Rams won a Super Bowl after that big move and have not been harmed by trading away multiple first-round draft picks to acquire him.

Granted, some of that success stems from head coach Sean McVay. But grabbing one of his disciples is the next best thing.

I believe the Falcons should pursue Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula as their next head coach. Ironically, that would have the Falcons hiring back-to-back former Rams defensive coordinators for their head coaching job.

Shula has coached up LA's defense well over the past few seasons. He has proven that he can create a stout defensive while on a budget.

Shula is only 39 years old and has quickly risen the ranks with the Rams. To me, that screams elite head coaching candidate.

As for general manager, I think Rams assistant GM John McKay would be the obvious pairing with Shula.

Article Continues Below

McKay is a first-year assistant GM after previously running LA's scouting department. His connection with Shula from the Rams would be big. As would his connections to the Falcons.

John's father, Rich McKay, is already an executive within the Falcons organization. Blank also announced on Monday that McKay will be taking over an expanded role within the organization.

But even when you ignore the connections, it is clear that LA's front office is the one to pillage. The success of Lions GM Brad Holmes and Jaguars GM James Gladstone is evidence enough.

I could also see Rams OC Mike LaFleur and COO Tony Pastoors being another possible combination to recreate LA's magic in Atlanta.

Why the Falcons are an attractive landing spot for Shula, McKay

The Falcons could be one of the more appealing destinations for head coaching candidates who want to win right away.

Atlanta plays in a weak division that could easily be overtaken by a new contender. And the Falcons have a roster that could become a contender in a hurry.

The offense is loaded with talented players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. Atlanta also has Michael Penix Jr. on a rookie deal and veteran Kirk Cousins as an expensive backup option.

Meanwhile, the defense has some young studs like pass rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker.

Atlanta does not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they still have enough resources to reload this offseason.

It will be exciting to see how the Falcons approach the upcoming offseason.