The Younghoe Koo era in Atlanta might officially be over. One week after the Atlanta Falcons moved on from the struggling Koo by turning to Parker Romo, they appear to be committing to the latter as their kicker for Week 3 and beyond.

After Koo missed a game-tying field goal attempt to lose Week 1, the team immediately elevated Romo from the practice squad. Five field goals later, the Falcons are committing to him as their Week 3 starter, they announced on Friday.

Coach Morris has named Parker Romo the starting kicker this weekend

Koo was inactive in Week 2 and shortly after it was announced that Romo was the team's starter, he was released, per Tom Pelissero.

Atlanta confirmed that Romo would start Week 2 just days before its prime-time matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Romo was perfect in that matchup, hitting his only extra point and going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder.

Coming off that performance, head coach Raheem Morris said there was “no doubt” that Romo earned another start.

“There's no doubt about that,” Morris said, via the team website. “I wouldn't even sit here and act like it's an open competition because the guy just went 5-for-5. You want to see it again… He did a heck of a job, and I want him to go out there and do it again.”

Falcons kicker Parker Romo's well-traveled journey

Although Romo's quick rise feels like that of a rookie, he is a well-traveled veteran. The 28-year-old has not yet been able to settle down with one consistent club, whether in college or as a professional.

Romo began his collegiate career at Central Arkansas, where he missed his only field goal attempt of the year. He would quickly transfer to Tulsa, where he began the season as the backup. Romo ended his sophomore season just 2-for-5 on field goal attempts and 17-for-18 on extra points.

Despite the limited playing time, Romo transferred up again, committing to Virginia Tech for the 2019 season. He would remain in Blacksburg for the rest of his NCAA career. Romo did not see action in 2019 or 2020, but emerged as the Hokies' kicker in 2021, when he went 18-for-22 from the field and 34-for-34 on extra points.

Since going undrafted in 2022, Romo's professional career has been an even longer journey than his amateur one. In just four years, the Falcons are already his seventh different team, including a stint with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.