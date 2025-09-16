Younghoe Koo's grip on the Atlanta Falcons' kicking job looks shakier than ever. After his costly miss in Week 1, the Falcons elevated Parker Romo from the practice squad ahead of their primetime clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

The move came just days after Koo's late-game failure against Tampa Bay left Atlanta empty-handed in a 23-20 loss. Romo, a Georgia native, seized the opportunity, drilling all five of his field goal attempts in a 22-6 victory and quickly turning heads as a possible long-term solution.

Before fans overreact to the depth chart situation, team reporter Tori McElhaney offered some important context on X, formerly Twitter. Romo isn't listed on the official chart simply because he remains on the practice squad.

By rule, he must be elevated each week to be active on game day, unlike Koo, who still occupies the 53-man roster spot. Until Romo earns a permanent promotion, he won't appear on Atlanta's official depth listings, even after a flawless performance like Sunday's.

Romo's journey to this moment hasn't been linear. The 28-year-old bounced around the league after going undrafted in 2022, spending time with the Saints, Lions, Bears, Patriots, and even the Vikings, where he connected on 11-of-12 kicks in limited action last season.

That experience paid off in Minnesota, where Romo calmly hit three first-half field goals before adding two more in the second half. His consistency was critical in helping rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and head coach Raheem Morris secure their first win of 2025.

The moment wasn't without some humor. During his postgame interview, Romo, named Player of the Game, was flanked by teammates Bijan Robinson and Leonard Floyd.

He admitted knowing Robinson but had to be introduced to Floyd, greeting the linebacker with a smile and a quick handshake. ”Nice to meet you,” Romo joked, capping off a wholesome moment after his clutch debut.

The Falcons kicker may remain just a practice-squad elevation or earn a permanent roster spot, but his 5-for-5 performance has already given Atlanta reason to reconsider its future at the position. For now, fans may want to remember the name; he might just stick around.