Who are the real Atlanta Falcons? That question is quite difficult to answer through four games. They narrowly lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener and then shut down rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy the following week. A frightening 30-0 road loss to the Carolina Panthers then ensued, but the team earned back some trust after posting 435 total yards against a formidable Washington Commanders defense (offense was shorthanded, though). Perhaps fans will have a better idea of who these birds are when cornerback AJ Terrell takes the field.

The 2021 second-Team All-Pro, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, is preparing to return for Monday's home matchup versus the Buffalo Bills. He is in high spirits after practicing again.

“It’s good to be back out with the guys, just ready to get back to it,” Terrell told the media, per The Athletic's Josh Kendall. “(The Bills) have an explosive team. Monday night, prime time at the Benz, I’m happy I’m 100 percent and ready to go.”

Article Continues Below

Atlanta should be elated to hear such a proclamation. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft may not be the same coverage corner he used to be, but he is still an important member of this secondary. Moreover, Terrell remains a valuable contributor against the run, acting as a last line of defense if an offensive player pushes into the third level. He has two pass breakups and eight solo tackles in two games this season.

If the 27-year-old can help limit Buffalo's Josh Allen-led passing attack inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons should have an opportunity to earn a signature victory. Fans would then have plenty of reason to believe that Atlanta has what it takes to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

AJ Terrell will try to keep shaking off the rust during Friday's practice.