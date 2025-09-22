The Atlanta Falcons spent Monday aiming to overcome their disaster against the Carolina Panthers. Kirk Cousins even stepped in to replace Michael Penix Jr. in the 30-0 road loss. Is quarterback the big change being made by Raheem Morris or Zac Robinson?

Turns out Robinson and Morris indeed are making a key change. Which became noted by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Monday.

“Falcons HC Raheem Morris told reporters that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson now will move from the coaching box down to the field,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Morris revealed Atlanta had issues with communication from the booth to the field through the headset. Hence the change.

This now means the OC gets to be more hands on with players on the sidelines and not be the proverbial “eyes in the sky.” The approach can also attempt to end Atlanta's slow start.

Falcons' offense notable flaws in 2025

Atlanta is two years in with Robinson running the offense. Morris hired him with the intention of recreating the Los Angeles Rams' offense by tabbing Robinson as his OC.

Unfortunately Atlanta has struggled with misfired passes with the second-year coordinator.

Article Continues Below

Zac Robinson has schemed Pitts wide-open over the middle two weeks in a row for should-be touchdowns, and Penix has missed both. QB is not trusting what he sees over the middle pic.twitter.com/1ytHGihmrt — Tre’Shon (@tre3shon) September 22, 2025

Other fans criticize the coordinator for running a predictable scheme featuring curl routes, screens and halfback stretch plays. He's also ripped for relying on stick routes.

2nd and 8 Zac Robinson loves his stick routes. Here he puts 3 on the field + an RB wheel. When nothing is open, Penix blindly throws his check down pic.twitter.com/oDrnWBBqJ3 — FalconsAll22 (@Falcons_All_22) September 22, 2025

Atlanta ranks 13th in total yards of offense, so moving the ball isn't much of the issue especially with Drake London and Bijan Robinson present.

But scoring is the issue — as the Falcons rank 31st overall in that category. The NFC South franchise hasn't scaled past 22 points through the first three games.

Scoring rose as a 2024 issue too — as Atlanta went 1-7 overall in games when it settled for 21 points or less. Sunday in Charlotte, though, became the first shutout of the Morris/Robinson era.