The Atlanta Falcons had a goal of improving on areas of their defense this season, and one of the main points of emphasis was getting to the quarterback. That's why they went out and drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round, and they've already shown in training camp that they'll be good for years to come.

Not only did they focus on getting to the quarterback, but later on in the draft, they picked some players in the secondary, such as Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr.

The Falcons recently made an addition in the secondary, and it's a former first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Free agent CB CJ Henderson, the former Jaguars first-rounder, is planning to sign with the Falcons, source said, pending his medical review. After Pittsburgh last year and the Panthers before that, Henderson gets another shot in 2025. He picked ATL over several suitors,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Henderson was the No. 9 pick in that draft, and since then, he's been moving around trying to find a place where he could stick. He must've seen an opportunity with the Falcons, and there's a chance that he can be a key part of the defense. The battle in training camp has been at nickel, so if he can prove to be a good option at that position, he can see some time on the field.

Falcons' secondary is getting praise

The Falcons and Tennessee Titans had their joint practices for the past few days, and things were highly competitive, which may have caused a few fights. Outside of that, the Falcons impressed some players on the Titans, and it was the secondary that caught their attention.

“Their secondary is really good,” Titans' Chig Okonkwo said via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “The strength of their defense comes from their secondary. … It’s a great challenge for Cam [Ward] seeing the different looks and going against those guys.”

The secondary has some stars, which include Jessie Bates III and AJ Terrell. They also have some young players who can make plays such as Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, DeMarcco Hellams, and Clark Phillips III. Add on the players they selected in the draft, and you can say the Falcons have a formidable group at safety.

If the Falcons can get pressure on the quarterback this season, their secondary will have the chance to make some plays.