The Atlanta Falcons will be without wide receiver Darnell Mooney for their Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The team announced that Mooney has been ruled out due to a lingering hamstring issue that first surfaced in a Week 4 win vs. the Washington Commanders. His absence marks the second game he’s missed this season after previously sitting out Week 1 with a shoulder injury.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) Saturday afternoon, confirming that Mooney was unable to practice in consecutive sessions before being officially ruled out. The Falcons enter the game at 2-2, looking to stay competitive in the NFC South after a much-needed Week 5 bye.

The injury to Mooney comes at a difficult time for the Falcons offense, which has struggled with consistency under second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Through three games, Mooney has recorded seven receptions for 79 yards, providing a vertical threat that helped open up space for Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Without him, Atlanta loses one of its few true deep options.

Head coach Raheem Morris described Mooney’s status as “day-to-day,” emphasizing that the decision to sit him was precautionary. The team hopes to have him back for Week 7. In his absence, Ray-Ray McCloud and rookie Casey Washington are expected to see expanded snaps alongside London, while Pitts could play a larger role over the middle against a Bills defense known for pressure-heavy looks.

Defensively, the Falcons remain one of the NFL’s elite units, ranking first in both total yards allowed (248.5 per game) and pass defense (135.0 per game). That strength will be tested against Josh Allen and a Buffalo team eager to rebound after a disappointing Week 5 loss. For Atlanta, the game plan will likely lean on a balanced attack and short-yardage efficiency to offset Mooney’s absence.

As the Falcons prepare for kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Mooney’s injury highlights a familiar theme in their 2025 season — flashes of potential undermined by timing and health. For now, Atlanta must rely on depth, discipline, and defense to stay in the NFC playoff race.