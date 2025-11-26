It appears the EA Sports F1 series will be shifting gears in their game development, as F1 26 will not be a new game, but rather, a full expansion for EA Sports F1 25. Additionally, the company did confirm that developer Codemasters will also be working on EA F1 27. But what does this mean for the series? And could it affect how EA tackles development for other sports games in the future?

EA F1 2026 Expansion Confirmed F1 25, New F1 27 Details Emerge

EA Sports has confirmed that the full 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship will be coming to F1 25 next year as a paid expansion for the game. This means that there will not be a brand new EA F1 game next year. Instead, there will be a paid premium content update.

This premium content update adds everything from the 2026 season, including new cars, regulations, teams, and drivers. At the time of writing, the pricing details have not yet been confirmed for the update.

However, EA Sports plans to publish their next entry – EA Sports F1 27, the year after (2027). Codemasters intends to use the extra time to create a bigger and better experience. Hopefully the extra development time leads to a grand experience. We look forward to seeing what this means for the series.

Article Continues Below

“F1 25 has been an incredible success, fueled by the passion of fans and the energy of the sport” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “With Formula 1’s momentum on and off the track, now is the perfect time for us to look ahead and build for the future. We’re fully committed to the EA SPORTS F1 franchise. Our multi-year plan extends this year’s excitement with the 2026 expansion and reimagines the F1 experience for 2027 to deliver even more for players at every level around the world.”

Depending on how everything goes, this could have bigger implications for other EA Sports titles. The sports gaming tycoon may consider trying this approach with other franchises. But we're also curious to see how much this update costs. Furthermore, we wonder if they plan on adding more than just a roster update.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about F125, the “F1 26” expansion, and F1 27. As time moves forward, we'll continue to update you on the development of both the expansion and new game.

For more gaming and Formula 1 news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.