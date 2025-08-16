The preseason is a perfect opportunity for terrific athletes to hone their skill set and develop the discipline needed to excel in the NFL. Atlanta Falcons fans were excited to see what rookie linebacker Jalon Walker could do on Friday night versus the Tennessee Titans coming off a shaky debut. Well, much to their disappointment, the No. 15 selection in the NFL Draft did not suit up inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, per Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

Walker had been nursing a hamstring injury earlier in training camp, so the concern would be that he sustained a setback. However, given that the organization has invested a first-round pick in the former Georgia star, it is possible Atlanta is just taking precautionary measures. He will have one last opportunity to experience in-game action before the regular season begins, as the squad travels to AT&T Stadium for an exhibition matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The Falcons need firepower on the edge

Article Continues Below

The All-American, who served as a hybrid edge rusher/off-ball LB in Athens, struggled to impose his will against the Detroit Lions' offensive line in the preseason opener. He finished his abbreviated outing with only one tackle. Atlanta desperately wants to bring more pressure into opposing backfields during the 2025-26 campaign, and Walker and fellow 2025 first-rounder James Pearce Jr. figure to be a big part of that blueprint.

The Falcons must hit on at least one of these pass-rushers, otherwise they will fail to capitalize on any advantages their talented offense gives them. Relying on a rookie is tricky, though, considering this team is under pressure to end its seven-year playoffs dry spell. Super Bowl champion Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie must hold their own on the outside while Walker and Pearce find their way.

Atlanta begins its season at home against the four-time reigning NFC South champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jalon Walker has just over three weeks to get himself physically and mentally ready for that marquee matchup. He totaled six and a half sacks, two fumble recoveries and 37 solo tackles for the Bulldogs last season.