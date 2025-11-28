With the Atlanta Falcons taking on the New York Jets on Sunday, the team is looking to stack up some wins in the latter part of the season after beating the New Orleans Saints last weekend. While Falcons wide receiver Drake London is doubtful for the game, the offense is still getting its due from its opponents, especially when it comes to running back Bijan Robinson.

So far this season, Robinson has been productive, rushing for 853 yards to go along with four touchdowns, whereas through the air, he's caught 49 passes for 543 yards and two scores. New York defensive coordinator Steve Wilks would speak about the matchup against Atlanta, calling them “dynamic” and Robinson “one of the best running backs in the league.”

“Dynamic opponent, in regard to Atlanta. I think Bijan [Robinson] is one of the best running backs in this league,” Wilks said, according to the team's X, formerly Twitter, page. “He's so dynamic in so many areas, out of the backfield, out in space, screen game, they use him as a receiver. He can run any kind of in between the tackles, outside the tackles, he's trying to find the edge of the defense and their offensive line, to me, is a strength.”

DC Steve Wilks on Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offense pic.twitter.com/7E9lQE8C1E — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 28, 2025

Jets' Steve Wilks speaks on the “bread and butter” of the Falcons

Article Continues Below

Though the Falcons have looked different after Michael Penix Jr.'s surgery, it will be veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins under center, though Robinson is a foundational piece to the offense. Wilks would speak on how “fundamentally sound” Atlanta is, especially when explaining their “bread and butter.”

“They're fundamentally sound, the best zone blocking team that we've seen, and that's their bread and butter,” Wilks said. “They're going to mix in some gap scheme, but what they do is outside zone, outside zone, outside zone, and Bijan finds that open crease and that hole. So we got to win at the line of scrimmage, and we got to do a great job up front. That's where it starts.”

"we have to win the line of scrimmage and we have to do a great job up front" pic.twitter.com/5ZGg8O2Zka — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 28, 2025

At any rate, the Falcons are 4-7, looking for two straight wins on Sunday when the team takes on the Jets.