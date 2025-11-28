Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin already has a lot on his plate, with a matchup against Mississippi State and questions about his future employment dominating conversations throughout Oxford. Now, he must also devote attention to an alleged theft.

“Lane Kiffin in a SEC Network interview says Mississippi State fans broke into their locker room at 3 a.m. and stole quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ jersey,” AL.com's Michael Casagrande posted on X. “They know this because they set up cameras in the dressing room.”

The Egg Bowl routinely inspires feelings of animosity, as students and fans of both schools spew vitriol at one another. Pranks can also occur, but if Kiffin is correct in his accusation, this incident obviously takes rivalry high jinks to another level.

If Bulldogs supporters are indeed the perpetrators of this break-in/uniform heist, then one would have to assume they were trying to disrupt Chambliss' concentration before Friday's regular season finale. The former Division II standout has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for another 444 yards and six TDs. He gives Ole Miss crucial versatility and is a key reason why the program is in position to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.

Ideally, Trinidad Chambliss will use this alleged theft as motivation. Lane Kiffin is sure to do the same, as the Rebels collide with their detested foe inside Davis Wade Stadium. An upset loss would likely crush their postseason dreams, so it is essential that the team remains focused on the task at hand.

While Ole Miss waits for more information regarding this locker room invasion, it will try to make an example out of the Bulldogs. Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives. Buckle up.