As they try to end their three game losing streak, the Arizona Cardinals will face a difficult challenge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. And now, the Cardinals will be entering the matchup shorthanded.

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, guard Will Hernandez and running back Trey Benson have all been ruled out, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Nolen and Benson are both dealing with knee injuries whereas Hernandez has a hip ailment.

Nolen, who was drafted No. 16 overall by the Cardinals in 2025, began his NFL career on the PUP list. He didn't make his debut until Week 9. Now, Arizona will be forced to watch their prized rookie forced to the sidelines once more. In the four games he has appeared in, Nolen has put up eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. He took that fumble all the way to the house for a touchdown.

Hernandez, who previously dealt with a knee problem, suffered his hip injury in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hasn't graded out well, as his 45 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 77/81 guards. Arizona will lose some continuity, as Hernandez has started seven games for the team this season.

The Cardinals have been trying to find their running back answer ever since James Conner's season-ending injury. Benson has received some run, no pun intended, turning 29 carries into 160 yards. However, he'll be out of the mix come Week 13.

At 3-8, the Cardinals are trying to salvage their season. But facing a tough Buccaneers team at less than full strength will only make things more difficult.