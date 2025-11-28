Week 13 brings a matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions. Both, though, are clinging to playoff hope in their respective conferences. The 4-7 Atlanta Falcons are fresh off a much-needed division win over the New Orleans Saints. They head to MetLife Stadium looking to build a late-season surge. The 2-9 New York Jets are mired in a lost year but showing flickers of competitiveness. They hope to play spoiler and stop the bleeding. This could be the kind of grind-it-out December battle where one big play swings everything.

Stability and identity

The Falcons enter Week 13 hoping to start their first winning streak since the opening month. With Michael Penix Jr out for the season, veteran Kirk Cousins makes his third consecutive start. He is coming off his most efficient outing with Atlanta. That's where he had 199 yards and two touchdowns in the win over New Orleans. His job will be tougher without injured No. 1 wideout Drake London. This means Atlanta must rely even more on its two-headed rushing attack of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. They go against a Jets defense allowing more than 140 yards per game on the ground. With that, Atlanta has a clear pathway to success if it can control possession and avoid turnovers.

The Jets, meanwhile, are adjusting again at quarterback after benching Justin Fields. Tyrod Taylor stepped in and immediately raised the offense’s floor. He threw for 222 yards and a touchdown in Week 12. The Jets, though, remain one of the least productive offenses in football. As of this writing, they average under 20 points per game. Their biggest hope lies in running back Breece Hall. He remains one of the league’s most explosive backs despite inconsistent blocking. If Hall finds room early, New York can shorten the game and reduce the burden on Taylor. Against Atlanta’s aggressive front seven, though, that will be easier said than done.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Falcons and the Jets in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.

Breece Hall tops 100 rushing yards

The Jets’ clearest advantage comes on the ground. Atlanta has struggled to contain dynamic runners. Of course, Hall is the kind of explosive talent who can dominate even behind a flawed offensive line. Expect Hall to hit the century mark with chunk gains on outside runs and screens. However, despite his production, the Jets’ limited passing game will stall too often. Without balance, New York will move the ball but struggle to finish drives. That will keep points scarce and give Atlanta the upper hand late.

Jets force two turnovers but can’t capitalize

For all their struggles, the Jets still boast an opportunistic defense capable of stealing possessions. Kirk Cousins has been careful with the ball. Without Drake London, though, he may be forced into tighter-window throws. Expect New York to snag at least two turnovers. That's whether on tipped passes or forced fumbles. That said, the larger problem remains: the Jets simply don’t finish enough drives with touchdowns. New York’s inability to turn takeaways into points will be a deciding factor in a game where every possession matters.

Kyle Pitts’ slump continues

With London sidelined, many expected Kyle Pitts to ascend as Atlanta’s primary weapon. Instead, the tight end has disappeared from the stat sheet. Against a Jets defense that just shut down Harold Fannin Jr, Hunter Henry, and Mark Andrews, the matchup doesn’t get any easier. Expect Pitts to be bracketed and forced into short, low-impact targets. Atlanta will lean more on its backs and secondary pass-catchers. That leaves Pitts with modest production once again.

Tyrod Taylor keeps the Jets competitive

Taylor may not light up the stat sheet, but he gives the Jets structure. He also has a functional passing game after the instability of the Fields era. Fresh off a 222-yard performance against Baltimore, Taylor projects to start again. He should provide the Jets with competent quarterback play. His mobility helps mitigate pressure, and his willingness to take short completions keeps the offense on schedule. Even with Taylor’s steady hand, though, New York lacks the firepower to keep up if Atlanta reaches the low 20s.

Kirk Cousins tops 250 yards in a Falcons win

Cousins looked sharper in Week 12. This matchup sets up even better. The Jets will sell out to stop the run. That leaves holes in the intermediate passing game that Cousins can exploit even without London. Expect a heavy dose of play-action, checkdowns to Robinson, and seam routes to attack New York’s linebackers. Cousins won’t dominate, but he will be efficient. That's something the Jets’ offense can’t consistently match. A 250-yard, two-touchdown outing feels likely as Atlanta methodically pulls away, 27-17.

Looking ahead

This won’t be a pretty game, but it will be a telling one. The Jets will compete behind Hall and Taylor. However, their inability to finish drives and attack downfield will again cost them. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s balanced approach, improved quarterback play, and edge in the run game should carry them to a second straight victory. In a season where every win matters, the Falcons keep hope alive with a gritty road performance.