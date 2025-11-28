Oregon State’s push into a new era under head coach JaMarcus Shepard began with a difficult roster setback. Junior tight end Riley Williams entered the transfer portal, giving the Beavers their first departure since hiring Shepard to lead the program.

Williams is open to a return, according to reports. But his decision underscores the uncertainty that surrounds Oregon State as it moves forward with a new staff, a 2-9 record, and an athletic department navigating life outside a major conference. Williams appeared in only two games this season because of injury. However, he remained one of the most promising offensive pieces on the roster. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Portland native starred at Central Catholic before finishing high school at IMG Academy. He spent two seasons at Miami under former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. In that time, he totaled 15 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown with the Hurricanes. He transferred to Oregon State last winter and won a starting role before suffering a torn labrum in the second game of the season against Fresno State. He later underwent an emergency appendectomy that delayed his shoulder surgery.

Oregon State should welcome Riley Williams back if he returns

Article Continues Below

The timing of Williams’ portal entry arrived after the university named Shepard its next head coach. Shepard signed a five-year deal and comes from Alabama, where he served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach under Kalen DeBoer. He has built a national reputation for developing elite playmakers. Shepard's stops include Washington, Purdue, and Washington State.

Shepard replaces Trent Bray, who was fired last month after a 0-7 start. Interim coach Robb Akey steadied the program to a 2 and 2 mark in the final month. But roster losses continued through the fall as players searched for stability or bigger opportunities. Fifteen Beavers from last year’s roster have already transferred to other schools.

Shepard now faces the challenge of reestablishing Oregon State’s identity while trying to retain the few remaining players who were expected to be foundational pieces. Williams’ departure, even with the door open for a return, shows how steep that climb will be.