The Kirk Cousins experience seems like it's on its last legs in Atlanta. That has been the case since Cousins' play fell off a cliff last season and the Falcons benched him in favor of Michael Penix Jr. for the season's final three games. Penix kept the Falcons competitive, but they went 1-2 in those games and missed the postseason.

Cousins has participated in the team's voluntary offseason workout program, but with OTAs beginning, Cousins has not been seen in the Falcons' building.

I did not see him today,” head coach Raheem Morris said during his Tuesday press conference, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “He did not attend the meetings, so I did not see him today.”

This is the latest indication that a trade might be in sight for Cousins. He has a no-trade clause and signed a four-year deal worth $180 million in March of 2024, but the Falcons seemed to give up on him before the first season of his contract ended.

Things could get dicey for the Falcons financially if they don't trade Cousins. He is owed $27.5 million and has a $40 million cap hit in 2025, but they get salary cap relief if he is traded after June 1.

The Falcons would likely want a team to take on at least $20 million of his remaining $37.5 million guarantee. Still, general manager Terry Fontenot has said that no specific number is being applied in negotiations. This has led some to say the Falcons are stubborn in their dealings with Cousins.

Fontenot has also repeatedly said that the Falcons will be patient when trying to resolve the issue around Cousins and will not just make a move for the sake of it. The likelihood remains high that Cousins will enter the fall on Atlanta's roster. However, it makes zero sense for the Falcons to enter Week 1 with Cousins as a backup, given how much money he is owed. The financials make zero sense, and Cousins would still be an upgrade for most teams in the league under center.

As we get closer to the season starting, different variables could force a team to make a move, like a pre-season injury or a team needing a jumpstart from their current roster.