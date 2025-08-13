The Atlanta Falcons are ready to take a huge leap forward during the 2025 NFL season. Atlanta made some bold moves this offseason in an effort to upgrade their defense. They are hopeful that this, plus a more seasoned Michael Penix Jr., will lead to better results later this fall.

The Falcons and Titans got into a major scuffle at joint practice on Wednesday, per Falcons reporter Troi McElhaney.

Atlanta's first-team offense got into it with Tennessee's first-team defense. The fight involved multiple players and resulted in Drake London's helmet being ripped off.

Perhaps the most surprising element of the brawl was that Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. was in the thick of it.

The mild-mannered quarterback was front and center in the scuffle, which surprised many of the Falcons reporters in attendance. Unsurprisingly, they peppered him with questions after the end of practice.

Penix was able to explain what led up to the fight. But he still did not have a good explanation for what caused him to get so heated.

“I really don't know, if I'm being honest,” Penix told reporters after practice. “[We're] competitors. I through a deep pass. They had a lot of words throughout practice so I gave my words and just went a little bit too far.”

Penix explained that he was celebrating after throwing a touchdown pass to Ray-Ray McCloud. As he tells the story, one Titans defender did not take kindly to the celebration.

It was a first that even seemed to take Penix by surprise.

“I don’t think I’ve had that on the field before. I’ve never had that happen on the field before,” Penix said when asked the last time he was involved in a mid-practice fight.

He even claimed that he felt like “I was somebody else” during the fight and that he doesn't even remember many of the details.

Ultimately, scuffles like these are common during NFL training camps. Especially during a joint practice with a different team.

It will be interesting to see if Penix maintains this edge when the 2025 regular season kicks off in just one month.