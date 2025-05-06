By trading back with the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Rams were one of two teams that did not make a pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Two weeks later, the Falcons are still criticized for that move, even if they ended up with Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

To move up to No. 26, Atlanta ceded its second-round selection, No. 46, a seventh-rounder, No. 242, and a 2026 first-round pick. Time will tell how the trade works itself out, but at initial glance, the Falcons were too greedy, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.

“Surrendering a future first-round pick to move up for a non-QB is almost always bad business, but it's a particularly poor move for the Falcons,” Walder wrote. “That's because Michael Penix Jr. has three career starts, so there are plenty of worlds where the Falcons gave up a top-10 or even a top-five pick in this deal.”

Dan Graziano and Mike Tannenbaum also criticized the trade for similar reasons. Graziano and Tannenbaum liked Pearce as a player, but did not like the Falcons giving up their 2026 first-round selection to get him.

Pearce was Atlanta's second pick of the first round after it took linebacker Jalon Walker at No. 15. The New York Giants were the only other team to trade up for a second first-round pick, taking Jaxson Dart at No. 25.

Falcons add James Pearce Jr. to evolving defense

With time to prove himself as a potential draft steal, Pearce joins the Falcons' new-look defense under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Since firing former coordinator Jimmy Lake, Atlanta has altered nearly its entire defensive roster ahead of Michael Penix Jr.'s first full season as a starter.

The Falcons most notably released longtime captain Grady Jarrett in March. They also opted not to re-sign starters Matthew Judon, Justin Simmons, Eddie Goldman and Nate Landman. Atlanta instead signed veterans Divine Deablo, Leonard Floyd, Morgan Fox and Jordan Fuller to replace them.

With a clear defensive focus in the offseason, Atlanta's additions of Pearce and Walker signal head coach Raheem Morris' clear intent to bolster his once-elite unit. While all eyes are on the offense as it shifts into the Penix era, the Falcons' defense will be worth monitoring early in 2025.