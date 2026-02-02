Quarterback Michael Penix hasn't had as explosive a start as the Atlanta Falcons were hoping for. And now, he must rehab from a devastating partially torn ACL.

But as Penix makes his recovery, he has received some words of encouragement from one of his idols. Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is a big believer in what the team's current QB has to offer. Penix revealed the advice Vick gave him as he tries to find his NFL footing, via DJ Siddiqi of Rg.org.

“Mike just said, just continue to be myself,” said Penix. “He also said that whenever we’re winning in Atlanta, the city is going to be behind us, the fan base is going to be behind us, and we’ve got to get back to that. I’ve got to find a way to make sure I do that.”

For Penix, getting to speak with Vick is a big deal. Alongside Teddy Bridgewater, he's one of the quarterbacks the now Falcons starter truly admired watching play.

“I looked up to Mike Vick when I was young,” said Penix. “When I was really young, I looked up to him when he was playing, always had the big cleats. When I got older, I looked up to and really liked Teddy Bridgewater. I liked what he was doing at Louisville. I feel like he was balling at Louisville. I feel like we kind of had similar games. We’re passers that can run the ball whenever needed. But he definitely was lighting it up at Louisville, and I enjoyed watching him play.”

Penix still has a long way to touch Vick's status. Over his two years in Atlanta, he has gone 4-8 as a starter. Overall, Penix has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has a rushing touchdown each season but just 81 yards on the ground.

Once over his injury, the Falcons will look for Penix to develop into their franchise quarterback. Vick believes that he has the potential. To do so, Penix must find his stride and get the city of Atlanta behind him fully.