During his introductory press conference, new Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the state of the team's quarterback room, sharing his initial impressions of Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins. Stefanski expressed excitement about Penix, noting that he had already observed the young quarterback in the training room aggressively attacking his rehab.

While Stefanski acknowledged his previous relationship with Cousins from their time in Minnesota, he declined to make definitive statements about the depth chart this early in the process. The coach emphasized that his focus remains on getting the best out of the roster, regardless of who is under center.

Michael Penix Jr., who underwent surgery on his left knee on November 25, is hoping to make it back by the start of next season.

Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Penix provided a comprehensive update. “I’ve been doing great.”

“Each and every day, just trying to get better. I feel like my confidence has been building.”

Despite this being his fifth major surgery, he remains optimistic.

“It’s something I’ve done before,” Penix also said. “I’ve always came back stronger. I’ve always came back better. So, I don’t think anything less will happen. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. I’m getting better each and every day. I’m just taking the rehab one day at a time.”

Although doctors have predicted a recovery period of nine to 12 months, Penix has a specific goal in mind.

“My expectation is to get healthy as soon as possible. Obviously, it’s up to the doctor. He has the last word. I know that whenever he does give me that word, I’ll be 100% confident in everything that I can do. So, I’m super excited for it. For me, I look forward to being back Week 1, but, like I said, we’ll see. I just got to do everything in my power to make sure I’m ready for that.”

Stefanski recently confirmed that Tommy Rees will indeed handle offensive playcalling duties for the Falcons. Rees, who followed Stefanski from the Cleveland Browns, replaces former coordinator Zac Robinson.

This move tasks Rees with maximizing Atlanta's array of skill position talent and moving away from the previous reliance on the pistol formation. Stefanski's decision to hand over playcalling underscores his trust in Rees to build a competent and dynamic offense for the upcoming season.